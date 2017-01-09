Big Changes at Blackthorn Restaurant and Pub

Author: Eric Dacey

If you live in South Buffalo you can smell a certain something in the air. On a good day it’s Cheerios, on a bad day it’s Sorrento Cheese!

But recently there has been another smell that has everybody talking – the smell of change. South Buffalo has been doing some growing up as of late. A number of restaurants have been contributing to what should be considered a significant growth spurt. One of those restaurants, Blackthorn Restaurant, is majorly contributing to a change that all of Buffalo can be proud of – the beloved South Buffalo restaurant is currently undergoing a significant transformation.

By purchasing a city block on Seneca Street, the owners are creating a sensational destination in the neighborhood. Over a quarter million dollars is being invested in the project. The major advancements include a 50-space, fully lit parking lot, and a two-level steel patio built over a beer garden with expansive yard.

These dramatic new spaces will offer guests privacy with the addition of a rock/living wall. There will be an outdoor bar, fire pits, horseshoes, cornhole, and a beautiful green space. This is a far cry from the restaurant’s humble-yet-praised beginnings. The development marks a brand new day for the restaurant, there is no doubt.

The added amenities will accommodate myriad functions, from birthday parties to bridal showers. Plus, on cold South Buffalo nights, visitors will be able to warm up by the fireplace, with bowl of French onion soup. Why don’t more restaurants in Buffalo have fireplaces? The owners are thinking about all seasons, thankfully. Owner Pat Lalley said “We wanted to create a warm Irish pub feel.”

As you can see, the facade improvements are already complete. “The exterior was redone to resemble a pub you would see walking down a street in Ireland,” said Lalley. “With the Shea’s Seneca project, Lofts at St. Theresa’s, Hook and Ladder Development, and the other inspiring local businesses on Seneca Street, that smell of change could be around for quite some time.”

Blackthorn Restaurant and Pub | 2134 Seneca Street | Buffalo, New York | (716) 825-9327 | Facebook