Bhakti, Beats & Brews with FLOAT Yoga & Resurgence Brewing Co.

It’s that time again! Time for yoga (Bhakti), some serious beats, and tasty brews. Bhakti, Beats, & Brews is a monthly 75 minute yoga session, taught by Kristen Thomas MD (Float Yoga). Each session, the class is led by a motivational DJ, spinning motivational music. The all ages, all levels vinyasa yoga class is followed by a free beer at Resurgence Brewery – a sweet reward for exercising on a Sunday morning. 

On Sunday, January 29, Float Yoga will be bringing some “hot island vibes” to Buffalo thanks to the spinning prowess of DJ Rasta Spock. Get ready to stretch out to some smooth reggae beats, before relaxing with friends for a spell at the brewery.

$15 tickets available here

Sunday, January 29, 2017 | 10 AM – 12 PM

Resurgence Brewing Co
1250 Niagara Street
Buffalo, NY 14213

