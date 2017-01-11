Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Belly Dance at Gypsy

What could be better than a mid-winter event that celebrates the beauty of bellydancing? This evening, Fleuron Rouge & The Belly Dance Academy will be putting on a show that aims to please. Drummer Jim Caughill will be accompanying the dance troupe, and there will also be a very special guest in attendance – Meria (HauntedGypsy), who will be performing original songs with psychedelic/grunge/indie influences.

Attendees to the show will be invited to take a mini balance class for free. It’s your chance to balance a sword on your head and do a couple of twirls. Hey, you never know – maybe you have an inner belly dancer waiting to come out and perform at events around Buffalo?

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

8 PM – 11 PM

The Gypsy Parlor | 376 Grant Street | Buffalo, New York 14213

No cover. Kitchen open till 12 a.m. Party till 4 a.m

See Facebook for more info

