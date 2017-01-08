Become a Citizen Data Scientist | Allison Sagraves | TEDxBuffalo

After posting on a recent TEDxBuffalo talk the other day (runner/photographer Jim Cielencki), I figured that I would throw a few more out there. Why? Because these talks are great. They are informative, they are fun, and they are given by Buffanians. That means that if these Buffalonians care, or are concerned about certain topics, then chances are you might be as well.
Take Allison Sagraves for example. She recently gave a TEDxBuffalo talk on becoming a Citizen Data Scientist. Basically, a citizen data scientist is a person that helps to amass information on all sorts of topics. They do this by using their phones and other smart technologies. Since Allison first decided to tune into this helpful tool that depends upon the collective, she has not only learned more about her surroundings, she has been able to share her learnings with others, including scientists that use the data to solve real world issues.
By becoming a citizen data scientist, Allison has helped to track the populations of insects and animals. She has learned about a number of applications that range from taking brain tests that could help to combat disease, to helping astronomers to find supernovas. The more people that pick up their phone and decide to be part of this ever growing collective, the more information is logged and the more we can affect change as a caring society. The amount of data that is constantly being generated is fantastic, and so are the efforts of the citizen data scientists.