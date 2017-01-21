Beckett card grading, authentication event coming to Bases Loaded Sports Collectibles

Author: Joe Kirchmyer

Bases Loaded Sports Collectibles will host representatives from Beckett Grading Services and Beckett Authentication Services from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the store, located at 794 French Road, Cheektowaga.

Beckett Grading Services provides collectors with the most thorough, consistent and accurate grading efforts available in the industry. Your BGS-graded cards will be returned in a unique, protective cardholder. Beckett uses an easy-to-understand one- to 10-point grading scale to rate sports cards, which are graded on four key categories: Centering, corners, edges and surface. Grades from each of these key categories will be considered in determining your card’s final overall grade. Beckett also grades non-sports cards, magazines, pocket schedules and gaming cards.

Beckett Authentication Services was established in November 2016 to provide an autograph authentication service that will be the most trusted and respected in the industry. Led by the top autograph authenticators in the world, Brian Sobrero and Steve Grad bring their years of autograph experience together to form the newest division of the Beckett company. Authenticating will be conducted on-site during the Bases Loaded event.

Additionally, for every 10 items submitted for grading or authentication, customers will be entered into a contest to win an autographed 8×10 photo of Patrick Kane, an autographed 8×10 photo of Bill Polian, or a $20 Bases Loaded gift certificate.

Drop-offs for grading and authenticating are currently being accepted at Bases Loaded Sports Collectibles for those who can’t make it to the Feb. 24-25 event. For more information, please call Bases Loaded at 716-656-0066 or email jeff@basesny.com. You can also follow Bases Loaded on Facebook at for frequent updates.