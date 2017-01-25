Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

We all know that Buffalo is awesome. Now it’s time to take the city to the next level of awesome – $1K at a time. An incredibly awesome foundation has risen up – part of an even bigger driving force around the world, with 83 chapters in 18 countries. The foundation was rooted in Boston in 2009.

Each fully autonomous chapter supports awesome projects through micro-grants, usually given out monthly.

Since that time, allotments of $1000 have been given to groups and people that are committed to working on awesome projects for the betterment of the world – no strings attached. Now that’s a pretty admirable foundation if you ask me.

The Awesome Foundation is not simply dedicated to one cause, or one city, it is here to give power to the people, so that everyone can benefit from the fruits of the projects that are put forth.

Awesome is everywhere! And now officially Buffalo too. As one of our awesome trustees says, ‘Awesome Buffalo is a small group of everyday people wanting to do their part to help foster ideas that will make the Buffalo area a better place to live. Each trustee is willing to give of their personal funds to help kick-start local ideas that would not otherwise get funded. We are not rich, but we believe that every little bit helps! Please like our page and submit your AWESOME IDEAS!

►► Apply here: bit.ly/buffaloisawesome

#buffaloisawesome

