An Evening of Psychic Theater with Sebastian Black

When was the last time you were hypnotized? Me? I’ve never been hypnotized other than the first day I met my wife. But I’m not talking about love in this case, I’m talking about a psychic group session – sitting in an audience and allowing someone to control your mind and your thoughts.

I recently learned about an evening of psychic theater that piqued my interest. A while ago I met this guy by the name of Sebastian Black who played in an incredible Buffalo band called The Surfin’ Cadavers. The more that I learned about Sebastian, the more I began to understand that the band gig was just side gig. His real profession was actually that of a hypnotist, or psychic. I soon heard that he was hosting small events and gigs around the city, but I never actually got a chance to catch one of his shows.

Sebastian has starred in his own Off Broadway Show called Mind to Mind An Evening of Psychic Theater, and is author of two books on the Psychic Arts of Palmistry and Pendulum Divination. He performs for Corporations and Colleges throughout the US, and also does the occasional private engagement as well as consulting for Psychic Readings.

Just yesterday, Sebastian reached out to me to tell me that he had landed a significant show on Saturday, January 21 – at Variety Banquet Hall 6114 Broadway in Lancaster. Sebastian told me that this was a pretty big deal for him and that he felt that it would be a breakthrough into the local theatrical scene. You see, Sebastian’s not from Buffalo and has been poking around a while, learning about the city while formulating plans to introduce more people to these sorts of psychic experiences. Once I heard that, I couldn’t help but to ask him about some of his plans. I also wanted to know a little bit more about the man, and his history in the fascinating profession.

Buffalo New York’s Para-Psychic Sebastian Black will go Mind to Mind with you and read your thoughts, predict your actions, and test your own Psychic abilities with his likeable, charming and light hearted manner.

The more I delved into the para-psychic, the more I wanted to know. For example, he shared with me that he’s a member of The Psychic Entertainers Association – an International Organization with members from all corners the world.

The Psychic Entertainers Association is the oldest organization of Professional Psychic Entertainers, whose mission is to bring ethical Psychic Entertainment of the highest standards. Its members have performed for Presidents, King, and the Heads of the largest corporations worldwide.

What initiatives are you currently underway with, as far as the local market is concerned?

I am actively researching the possibility of bringing Mind to Mind to a Theater in Buffalo.

What brought you to Buffalo?

My lovely wife Iris and I moved to Parkside in Buffalo from NYC in 2012, in order to be closer to Lily Dale, New York, which is a Spiritualist Colony about an hour’s drive from Buffalo. And to also have the opportunity to purchase a 100+ year old home which we read about in the book Beautiful Homes of Buffalo.

Is this sort of thing new to Buffalo?

To my knowledge there is no other show like this in Buffalo, and my research indicates that there never was.

What happens at a show?

During any given performance of Mind to Mind, You could experience ESP, Telepathy, Clairvoyance, Hypnotic Phenomena and maybe even some Spoon Bending and if the Spirits allow, you may experience a Paranormal Event.

I hear that you have had a few brushes with fame?

I Hypnotized Meagan Kelly on Fox News. I appeared on the TV Show Change of Heart, and Read Minds on Opening Night of the hit show My First Time. The New York Daily News has called me one of New York’s most trusted Psychics.

Tell us a little bit about the upcoming show.

This is a Fundraiser for a Children’s Charity that I support. All proceeds go to the kids. It is our Christmas Gift to needy Children. All proceeds, including my usual fee, will be donated.

Who will enjoy it?

Everyone has Psychic abilities. Because of the audience’s varying level of Intuition and Psychic ability, no two shows are ever alike and Supernatural Surprises can happen at any moment. Come with an open mind and prepare to have a peek into your future, but most of all expect to be entertained and have a great time. This is a Fun and Family Friendly show which is rated G, however the content is most suitable for those over 14 years of age. Mind to Mind is a Theatrical Psychic Experience – Think John Edward meets Comedy Central.

Is this more serious or fun?

People come to shows for serious reasons although I state that these shows are Theatrical in nature and for Entertainment – a good time is had by all. I recommend private consultations for serious issues, so that the proper time can be devoted to one’s concerns.

What is the local psychic about? Are you the best? What’s the community like?

As for my being the best….lol. Buffalo does have it’s share of very well attended Psychic events throughout the year, and there is a thriving Psychic Community

Who are you really?

I humbly state that I’m just a regular guy that can do some pretty cool stuff.

Prepare for an exhilarating, hypnotic evening with renowned para-psychic Sebastian Black as he takes you through a theatrical psychic experience. He’ll read your thoughts, predict your actions, and test your own psychic abilities in this fun, interactive and comedic crowd-pleaser!

An Evening of Psychic Theater with Sebastian Black

Variety Kids Fundraiser

Mind to Mind: An Evening of Psychic Theater Off Broadway

January 21st, 2017

7 pm

Variety Banquet Hall 6114 Broadway in Lancaster

Tickets are $20 pre-sale, $25 at the door. Get your tickets from the Variety Box Office by calling 716-854-7577, or pick them up from Wegmans with That’s The Ticket!

