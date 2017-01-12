An English village in South Buffalo, complete with its own cloud?

Author: Schyler Norton

Always wanted to take a trip to the British Isles, but never had the time? Well guess what Buffalo, they’re coming to you. Parker’s, a Great British Institution, is creating an authentic English village in South Buffalo.

After coming to the states from Yorkshire, England Vicky and Damian Parker wanted to bring the delicacies of home to share with those of us on the other side of the pond. During their 8 years in Buffalo, Parker’s has become an internationally recognized company that has been named the both the best British Bakeshop in America and the world. It is an amazing place for a truly authentic British experience. A year ago Parker’s rebranded, changing their name from English Pork Pie Company to Parker’s and dropping all wholesale products. Parker’s does much more than food. They focus on bringing British culture to America, from furniture, to umbrellas, to authentic British cakes, Parker’s has it all. They have customers internationally and from every state in the US. If you have not made it over to Pitch Bar, you must!

Now Parker’s is embarking on their most exciting adventure yet. They are currently renovating their giant warehouse in South Buffalo to create an authentic English Village. It will be a replica of a traditional British high street, complete with a cake shop, cheese shop, and British café. It will have a 1900’s feel complete with a pub and if you’re feeling fancy, fine dining as well. To make it even more authentic, Parker’s is putting in an indoor cloud that they can make drizzle to replicate typical English weather. They are also planning on having special events in their village such as theatre, comedy, and murder mystery nights where guests will have to put on their Sherlock Holmes hats and solve a mystery.

Parker’s has recently teamed up with one of the oldest bakeries in the UK to supply the United States with 60 different authentic varieties of British cakes. Their supplier also supplies to some of the nicest restaurants in London, so you know they’re good. Made in England and brought to the states, Parker’s will also have 12 different kinds of British sparkling wine and champagne. At this time it is unclear whether or not the English village will be open to the public. There is talk of having it be only accessible to passport holding members, which would be a rewards program a-la Starbucks; the more you spend the more perks and access you get to their facilities.

Buffalonians love their fish fries, but wouldn’t it be great to try an authentic British Fish and Chips… along with an entire English village? At Parker’s you soon can. Currently, their shop is open Thursday 11am-6pm, Friday 11am-7pm, and Saturday 11am-6pm. We will keep you posted on the build out of the English Village!

Parker’s | 1216 S Park Avenue | Buffalo, New York | (716) 823-3772 | Facebook