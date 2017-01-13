Ambush #51 | Alternative Fun @ The Mahony

Ambush recently held its 50th event in Buffalo. For those not familiar with Ambush, the group sets up alternative events in Buffalo, to bring the lesbian community together. These events are not small get-togethers. Rather they are well attended events, where some guests choose to let loose while others hang back and socialize. DJ Milk is a main staple at all of these events. The take-overs are held the third Friday of the month at different locations. The next one on the agenda – Ambush #51 – is being held at The Mahony.
ALL friends and allies of the lesbian/gay community are welcome.
Stay tuned in to all of the Ambush events, by visiting this website. Also check out the Facebook event for further details.
It’s wild to think that there have been 50 Ambush events so far. What started off as a way to bring the lesbian community together at a critical time, has now become a staple part of the city’s nightlife scene.
Ambush #51
Friday, January 20, 2017
5:30 PM – 1 AM
The Mahony | 199 Scott Street | Buffalo, New York 14204