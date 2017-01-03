If you’re still in that Christmas spirit, then there’s an operatic performance that you won’t want to miss. This special opera marks the end of the 12 days of Christmas. Yes, most people think about Christmas in one fell swoop – a time to load up on presents and then get out of Dodge. But that’s not what Christmas is all about. For those who truly appreciate the holiday, or the occasion, or the significance of this time of year, then there’s this – a ‘must see’: Gian Carlo Menotti’s ‘Amahl and the Night Visitors’ celebrates The Feast of the Epiphany at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Buffalo.

Music Director Matthew Marco spoke about Amahl’s history at Westminster by saying, “The 2016 Amahl production was tremendously successful and beloved by both our church audiences and the Buffalo public. We knew instantly that bringing back Westminster’s Epiphany tradition from the tenure of Thomas Swan (1976-2001) was the right choice. This year, we’ve assembled the finest cast of local singers and creative staff to share Menotti’s opera with local audiences.”

Inspired by Hieronymus Bosch’s painting, “The Adoration of the Magi,” Menotti wrote ‘Amahl and the Night Visitors’ on a commission from NBC for a new televised opera. In Menotti’s native Italy, the three kings—Melchior, Balthazar, and Kaspar—were much more popular with children than St. Nicholas. In combining the legend of the kings with the story of a young, crippled shepherd boy, Menotti was able to fashion a new holiday classic. Children young and old will delight in a poignant and profound story when the Magi meet Amahl and his mother.

Amahl and the Night Visitors opera at Westminster Presbyterian

Westminster Presbyterian Church

724 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo

Performances:

Friday, January 13th at 7:30pm

Saturday, January 14th at 7:30pm

Sunday, January 15th at 2:30pm

Friday, January 13th at 10am – A special school show, call 716.884.9437 for reservations

Tickets: $20 adults, available at the door or in advance at www.wpcbuffalo.org.

$50 patron ticket, includes invitation to a champagne and dessert reception on Saturday

The production is accompanied by a chamber orchestra, and will feature full sets, costumes, and a chorus. The cast includes Rochester native Jessica Best as the Mother, 12 year old Ian Torres as Amahl, and Buffalo State alumnus Nick Kilkenny as King Balthazar (all returning from last year’s production). Fredonia alumnus James Judd will sing the role of King Kaspar, and Buffalo favorite James Wright comes home to direct the production, and will share the role of King Melchior (on Friday evening and Saturday) with Fredonia student Brandon Mecklenburg (Friday morning and Sunday). Buffalo State student Shayne Jones will sing the role of The Page, and Buffalo native Matthew Marco will conduct the opera for the fourth consecutive year.