Allentown Music Waltzes over to Black Rock

Author: Schyler Norton

Fear not music lovers, Allentown Music is moving, but certainly not closing. Joe Maniaci started Allentown music 15 years ago in a store on Allen. Five years later Allentown Music was given a 30 day notice and had to move to their location on Elmwood, where they stayed for ten years. Now, they’ve been told to move again, but this is the last time. Allentown Music will never be given a notice to move again, because they are now the master of their own domain – they bought a building at 497 Amherst Street.

At first Joe wanted to stay on Elmwood or move back to Allen, but rent is high, and he’d risk having to relocate again. The building that he have chosen is close to the Wegmans on Amherst Street – 497 Amherst Street. It seemed too far North at first, but after looking into it, it’s a good fit, according to Joe.

On Elmwood, Allentown Music did not get a lot of walk-ins, so the lack of foot traffic on Amherst was not too much of a concern. People come to Allentown Music for a reason – quality instruments, repair, backline, etc. Thus far, customer’s only complaint has been the lack of parking on Elmwood, which should not be a problem at the new location.

I was told that a number of the shop’s music clients (local musicians) have been moving away from the Elmwood/Allen area into more affordable places in North Buffalo, so the move made sense for that reason too. The shop will have a bigger space for retail operations in the new building, and Joe is hoping to expand on some of the items that he carries because he now has the space to do so. Joe is very excited to be a part of an up and coming neighborhood. Has mentioned that, he feels “lucky to be a part of positive change” and is excited to “invest in the building and in the neighborhood.”

At this time, Joe is really looking forward to the move. He plans to be finished moving into the new space by May 1st. Music fans, listen up because Allentown Music will be hosting a moving sale sometime in February or March. Keep your eyes peeled for some great deals! Joe is also planning to have an opening event, but details on that are going to be released closer to the date.

Good luck to Allentown Music during the big move!