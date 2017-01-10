Allen Street Poutine Company to host its 2nd Annual Poutine Eating Contest

If you’re going to participate in an eating contest, it probably makes more sense to stay away from the meats. After all, consuming limitless amount of poutine might be a bit gluttonous, but at least we’re only talking about massive amounts of French fries, cheese curds and gravy.

Allen Street makes their fries and gravy in-house and uses cheddar cheese curds from Yancey’s Fancy out of Corfu.

This is the second year that the contest will get underway. Last year’s winners were (lead image – pictured from left to right) Dani Marie and Kevin Rosier who tied for second place, and Kristen Smigielski who came in first.

This year, in honor of National Potato Lovers Month, Allen Street Poutine Company will host its 2nd Annual Poutine Eating Contest on Saturday, February 4 at 2:00 pm at its Allentown restaurant, located at 242 Allen Street in Buffalo.

Contestants are welcome to stop in to the poutinerie to register for the eating contest ($10 non-refundable). The co-ed event is open to all ages. Everyone will compete towards one goal – the pure weight total of poutine that they consume (in a five minute timeframe). First through third place winners will receive trophies. The public is invited to watch and cheer on contestants.

“We hold this contest each February during Quebec, Canada’s “La Poutine Week” — where poutine was invented. Last year’s contest winner, Kristen Smigielski consumed 2.06 pounds of poutine in five minutes. Who knows, maybe this year’s winner will rival the 25.5 pounds that Joey Chestnut consumed — although he did have five extra minutes,” said Jake Fraser, co-owner of Allen Street Poutine.

The Allen Street location is also known for its full size ping pong table on the upper deck.

While poutine did originate in Quebec, Canada in 1957 (by a trucker), it did manage to take a heck of a long time to make its way to Buffalo. Allen Street Poutine Company is still the only restaurant that (mostly) dedicates itself to the food (vegan and gluten free options are available, as are salads and sandwiches).

Owners recently announced that they will be opening a second location in North Buffalo this spring, called Hertel Avenue Poutine & Cream.

Allen Street Poutine Company | 242 Allen Street | Buffalo, New York | (716) 883-7437 | Facebook