All Star Weekend is Mercifully Over as Buffalo Yawns

This weekend was the NHL’s pointless All Star Game and a collective yawn was (not) heard around Buffalo. Did anyone pay attention to it here? I mean, it was on TV, but did anyone watch it? I saw a minute of it as it was on the TV at the restaurant I went to for dinner on Sunday night. I noticed that the NHL is still doing its lame 3 on 3, division vs division format, and I went back to my meal silently noting that I was missing absolutely NOTHING relevant. The NHL has a serious issue in terms of fan interest in the United States and their All Star Game does nothing to enhance that fan interest in this country. It is hopelessly boring and I doubt that anyone actually paid attention to it. 3 on 3 is ok as a way to try to generate excitement at the end of regular season games, but I honestly wish that games either ended as ties or went straight to the shootout. The 3 on 3 format needs to go.

Another thing; how is Jack Eichel not included in the All Star game? How is Ryan O’Reilly not included? I know they were both hurt for periods of this season, but they are two of the best players in the league. Magic Jack is a phenomenal player- you want to generate fan interest and then you exclude one of the top young players in the league from your “showcase” event? Great marketing job NHL.

The NHL All Star Game is a JOKE and has no entertainment value. Good job NHL maintaining your irrelevance in the majority of the USA.

The Sabres went into the break on a down note, but it was a controversial down note due to the fact that not one but two potential Sabres goals were called back due to inconclusive evidence as to whether or not the pucks crossed the goal line. I’m sorry NHL, but you need to get this fixed. Both of the pucks seemed to be over the line on replay review and I do not know how the refs on the ice missed the calls. Throw that in with a number of dubious penalty calls against us, more home barn calls going for the opposition, and this game against the Stars was a stinker. We had another second period lull game and even with a strong third, we were unable to tie the game up and send it to overtime. We need to start winning more games in regulation. As Rick Jennerette said, these overtime games are exciting, but it is untenable to go to overtime every game and expect to climb in the standings. Our goaltending needs to improve and we need Defensive help to make 1 or 2 goal leads stand up in regulation. We seem like we average 3-4 goals against every night, and this is just too high. Our goalies both have flashes of brilliance, but then let in howlers seemingly every night. It’s a wonder that we are only 7 points out of a Wild Card playoff spot considering the defensive and goaltending inconsistency, and the injuries we’ve suffered. The bright side is we have 2 games in hand on the teams we are chasing. If we can start to win more games in regulation and get consistent goaltending, we have a slight chance to make a run. I still don’t think this is our year, but it will nonetheless be exciting to watch.

We have Montreal tomorrow night and then are back home on Thursday against the Rangers. The Rangers are in the first wild card position, so Thursday is a big game in terms of the standings. We played Montreal tough last week and we should look to do it again. Hopefully Lehner won’t have to stand on his head again to keep us in the game.

Sabres v Canadiens, Tuesday, January 31, 7:30 PM, MSG-B

Follow us on Twitter, @BLORisingSports

Go Sabres