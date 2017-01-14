A system in the making from 1979 – 2020: “Proposed Bike Trail System would allow free-wheeling”

Since Governor Andrew Cuomo’s State of the State address on Monday, there has been a lot of information circulating about the many proposed upstate initiatives, but especially exciting will be the 750 mile trail connecting all corners of the state. Some may not realize this, but this project has been 41 years in the making. The proposed trail will connect existing trails to create one expansive journey from Buffalo to Manhattan to Canada, and once finished, will be the largest multi-use trail in the U.S.

This idea of a statewide system of trails was proposed in 1979, by Assemblyman Richard Wertz (Long Beach) and Assemblyman William Hoyt (Buffalo), back when Mario Cuomo was serving his first term as Lt. Governor. Thanks to their original vision, and the hard work of many individuals throughout the decades, the 750 mile trail will complete and connect existing trails in three phases: Phase one will connect and finish 72 miles, the second 82 miles, and the third 196 miles. The project has a completion date of 2020 with a total project cost of approximately $200M with many details still to be determined.

( As you can see from this photo above, my excitement for public projects has only increased with time.)

Hopefully soon, more details will emerge on how and when each portion will be complete. However, It appears that the trails are planned to be “off-pavement,” meaning that it will not include sections of road. The longest off-pavement trail I can locate is the Katy Trail that spans 225 miles across the state of Missouri, from Clinton to St. Charles.

There’s no doubt that this trail will have a serious positive economic impact across New York State. Through grass roots efforts and a Governor willing to invest in upstate, as well as committing to a vision for NYS as a whole, not only will this multi-use path be a way to travel throughout the state, but it will also include a website and app that will help travelers scout attractions and services along the way.

Along with Canadian bike connectivity (see Trans Canada Trail), big progress on the cycling front is underway, and Buffalo will soon be reaping the benefits.

I can’t wait to hit the road in 2020 and catch you all on the flip side!

1 The title of this article is taken from The Spectrum on Monday, April 30, 1979.

