A Mid Winter’s Draw

One of the more unusual and exciting art shows is set to be held at Asbury Hall @ Babeville on Wednesday, February 22. The event is called A Mid Winter’s Draw. The premise behind the event is to host an art auction where artists have 45 minutes to create a work of art, as the crowd looks on. The crowd is then invited to bid on the works – opening bids start at $39. There is no other event like this in Buffalo. It’s fun for the artists, who love the feeling of the crowd watching their works come together, in a live setting. And it’s a blast for the crowd that gets a chance to watch the works unfold before their very eyes.

Music, a cash bar, only $5 at the door, and a chance to buy original work from 36 artists made live, then available via silent auction.

This year’s event features the following artists: Bruce Adams, Vj Alejandro, Laura Borneman, Joel Brenden, Kyle Butler, Tricia Butski, Caitlin Cass, Emily Churco, Nancy Treherne Craig, Matt Crane, El Yames, Kateri Ewing, Sean Fitzpatrick, Sarah Fonzi, Patrick Foran, Fotini Galanes, Bobby Griffiths, Alexandra Grisanti, Tom Holt, Pat Kewley, Heather Layton, Sarah Liddell, Bill Maggio, Alicia Malik, Michael Mararian, Chris Mcgee, Ruby Merritt, Sarah Myers, Cassandra Ott, Alicia Paolucci, Rob Peters, Nick Sardynski, Jonathan Stafford, Chuck Tingley, Marc Tomko and Patrick Willett.

Continuing an exciting twice-yearly tradition begun in 2012, Hallwalls presents its eleventh drawing rally, A Mid Winter's Draw.

A Mid Winter’s Draw

Wednesday Feb 22 2017

7pm • Asbury Hall @ Babeville | 341 Delaware Avenue | Buffalo NY

Drawing Starts At 7:15pm Sharp

36 Artists Drawing Live In Two 45 Min. Sessions

Your Chance To Watch, Bid, & Buy

Opening Bids At $39

