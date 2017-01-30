A Mid Winter’s Draw

The Blizzard of ’77 is celebrating it’s 40th anniversary this year, so let’s commerate this storm that lives on in the memories of Buffalonians. The run will start at 6pm and will be offering 3, 5 and a special Blizzard of 7.7 mile route options.

Maps and turn by turn directions will be provided plus they will be posted the day before the run. If you are training for an upcoming spring race or just looking to get outside during the winter months then please join us.

Post run dinner options include Spot Coffee, 727 Elmwood (Old Blue Monk), SATO and Acropolis. 727 is offering a burger special after the runs. Buy a burger and beer then get a FREE beer. There’s lots to choose from after the run.

All paces are welcome, so feel free to bring people with you. Any questions please ask them in the comments below.