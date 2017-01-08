Get ready for the 8th Annual QEW International Poetry Slam! This is going to be one of the best ones yet, because it’s set to be held at a brand new venue in Buffalo – The Barrel Factory in the Old First Ward. During the event, the second floor of the building will be equipped with a stage where there will be lights, sound, action, a DJ and teams of poets poised to do battle with words.
Teams spanning all along the QEW (Queen Elizabeth Way) and beyond are coming together to slam in one of the fastest growing international slams in the Northeast.
There will be $700 in prizes doled out in the end, making it even that much more impressive. Be sure to come out and see some of the top spoken word talents, as they go head to head at this spectacular new venue.
8th Annual QEW International Poetry Slam
January 14, 2017
The Barrel Factory, 65 Vandalia Street, Buffalo, New York 14204
Doors Open: 6:30pm
Show Starts at 7:00pm
Pre-Sale Tickets: $10
Door Tickets: $15
Buy your tickets online at Eventbrite