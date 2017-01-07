7th Annual Soup-Fest Grows Into Entire Buffalo Convention Center

Who would have ever thought that soup would be such a big draw in Buffalo? Not only do vast crowds attend Soup-Fest, local chefs take the event very seriously. Winning a category at Soup-Fest assures that there will be a big bump in business, as soup has become the calling card for a lot of chefs (and their restaurants) in Buffalo.

In 2017, Soup-Fest will once again be growing, as organizers have claimed additional space at the city’s Convention Center. “We were totally amazed by the crowds last year,” said Soup-Fest founder, Matt Carlucci. “It just makes sense to double the amount of space this year, and use the entire convention center.”

The expansion of space will allow 30 restaurants to be featured this year, along with various other activities. An event date has been set for Saturday, January 28, from 11am to 7pm.

Guests to Soup-Fest can expect to taste some of the finest soups around, as well as other samplings from a number of Buffalo’s most distinguished chefs.

2017 will see the addition of a Kid’s Zone sponsored by thegeekiverse.com. That means that once the kids have had their fill of soup, they can spend some time interacting with video games and characters right at the event. This is just another way that Soup-Fest is growing.

7th Annual Soup-Fest

Buffalo Convention Center

Saturday, January 28, 2017

11am-7pm

Approximately 30 different restaurants, each serving several different menu items.

Admission is $5 and “soup bucks” are sold separately for $1 each. Servings of soup range in price from $2-$4.

The restaurants will be competing for a dozen different awards including “best chili” and best “Buffalo style”.

There will also be live music throughout the day.

As in past years, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to local charitable organizations. This year’s beneficiaries include Friends of Night People and The Empty Bowls Program.

The 2017 Buffalo Soup-Fest is sponsored by: Try-It Distributing, Flying Bison Brewery, Resurgence Brewing Company, and Big Ditch Brewing Company.

For more information and for a list of participating restaurants, visit www.buffalosoupfest.com.