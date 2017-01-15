On Friday, February 3rd, from 6pm to 9pm, Assumption RC Church Buffalo will be getting into the themed party action by hosting its 2nd Annual 70’s Themed Second Annual Wine and Craft Beer tasting.

Anyone looking to have a good time on that evening simply has to find some retro clothes that represent the 70s. So what does that look entail? Think about vinyl jumpsuits, bellbottoms, wide collar shirts with plenty of exposed chest hair, shiny shirts and patterned gowns, denim vests with denim jackets, wide brimmed hats, bell bottoms, flared pants, three piece suits, bright prints and patterns, knee-high socks, decorative patches, hotpants, studded belts, tied tops, over the top earth tones, crochet, lace and macramé, fringes and tassels, high waists, pantsuits, turtlenecks, and platform shoes.

This was the era of glam rock, punk, unisex, disco, but it was also a time when people were buying Datsuns and watching funny sitcoms. Video games were making an appearance, and microwave ovens. Saturday Night Fever was showing at the theater. Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford and Jimmy Carter were presidents. The Vietnam War ended in 1975, and the gasoline crisis began.

Now, it’s time to relive some of those moments, by rocking the outfits and listening to the tunes from that era.

70’s Themed Second Annual Wine and Craft Beer tasting

Assumption RC Church Buffalo

Friday, February 3rd – 6pm-9pm

435 Amherst Street, Buffalo, NY

To support one of Black Rock’s oldest institutions!

$15.00 Pre Sale / $20.00 at Door

Featuring O-Neh-Da & Eagle Crest Vineyards and Flying Bison Brewing Company. Tickets are $15 pre-sale/ $20 at the door and include unlimited tasting and food pairings. Roast Beef Sandwiches and Pizza will be available for purchase.

Tickets are available at the Church office.