40th Anniversary Blizzard Ball: Resilience

As the city looks back at the 40 years since the Blizzard of ’77, there are those who are feeling somewhat nostalgic about the days when Buffalo would get dumped upon. Those same people have decided to resurrect an event that once went hand-in-hand with this city’s reputation as a serious snow town.

On Saturday, February 25, come join the Allentown Association as it officially brings back the Blizzard Ball. The 2017 occasion will be known as Resilience, due to Buffalo’s uncanny ability to bounce back from hard times and harder weather conditions.

The first Blizzard Ball took place in 1978 – it was held by the Allentown Association.

Now that same group will be coordinating the return of the ball, which will be a celebration of Buffalo’s turbulent winter weather – The Blizzard of ’77, The storms of ’85’ (Mayor Griffin: “Stay inside, grab a six-pack and watch a good football game”), ’93, ’00, ’06 (October Surprise), ’14 Knife (AKA Snowvember) blizzard hit South Buffalo and the Southtowns.

To recognize Buffalo’s legendary blizzards.

This year’s Blizzard Ball will feature The Buffalo Afrobeat Orchestra and Dj Natron, dancing, catered food by Allentown restaurants, open bar, and valet. Funds raised at the event will go towards programming efforts for the Allentown Association.

40th Anniversary Blizzard Ball

Saturday, February 25, 2017

8pm to 12am

Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum – Porter Hall | 453 Porter Avenue | Buffalo, NY 14201

