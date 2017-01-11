From the Showplace Theater to DiG to secret locations around the city, the 2017 Vibrations Music Festival and Conference is turning out to be one of the Buffalo’s biggest, baddest music events to date. The festival showcases some serious talents, while the conference helps artists to promote themselves in ways that are typically considered impossible. By pulling together industry knowhow, top talents, regarded venues and a city that finally starting to grasp the importance of these types of gatherings, Vibrations is leading the way for many who are looking to break the mold as we know it.

In short, this festival is created to bring the Music & Entertainment industry to Western NY.

What if Buffalo was the place to be, to tap into the industry? What if Buffalo was the place with open doors? What if Buffalo was considered a destination for music talents of all caliber, looking to reach the next level?

Get your tickets today! | See full schedule

2017 Vibrations Music Festival and Conference

Based in Buffalo, NY. Created to give a platform to artists, brands, and companies a platform to present their talents, and network.

January 12, 2017 | DAY 1: VMC (VIBRATIONS MUSIC CONFERENCE)

Networking event for all up and coming creatives and professionals who aspire to thrive in the music and entertainment industry. Attendees will gain knowledge from guest speakers who are successful in their medium of the industry.

January 13, 2017 | DAY 2: WE/WE THE CULTURE | Atlantic Records Edition

Senior Director at Atlantic Records, Buffalo native Shawn Barron who is responsible for signing R&B / HIP HOP artists Ty Dolla $ign, Diggy Simmons, and Drake to Koch Records back in 2007; will be searching for the next superstar but this time in his hometown. The Senior Director will host a music showcase to watch WNY’s most talented musicians and may have possible interest in signing one of them. In addition, the artist he picks will fill the 7th slot at the festival’s main stage taking place on Saturday, January 14th.

January 14, 2017 | DAY 3: VIBRATIONS | MAIN EVENT

3rd annual event celebrates live art installations, unity, networking, and our 7 talented musical performers. Each performer will be picked based on their work ethic, professionalism, social media presence, individuality and most importantly their music. These artist deserve to have exposure and the opportunity to present their talents in front of potential core fans. Both networking and showcase segments will be back and forth throughout the entire night (i.e. after the first two performers, the networking segment takes place).

January 15, 2017 | DAY 4: DAY-TIME NETWORKING & CELEBRATIONS EVENT | Hosted by ITSKEYZBABY

Vibrations Weekend comes to a close with our Industry / MLK Sunday Brunch. This day-time event provides a final chance to experience being around like-minded, successful colleagues and create an opportunity to build relationships.

