2015-2017 Canalside Buffalo Highlights

Photographer Joe Cascio has spent a good portion of the last two years documenting the goings ons at Canalside. Now he has compiled a series of photographs (and videos) to help showcase the myriad events and activities that have taken place at the waterfront destination. If you have an eagle eye, then you might even spot some people that you know. Or his the pause button a couple of time, and see who you land on.

“I built this clip from stills and video I’ve shot,” noted Cascio. “So here are some highlights from the last 14 months in 77 seconds, only some since there were so many. Great job by the Canalside crew! Ryan Coate the rocking music bed is from local mix master Andre Frazier and his Chronic Masterminds project!”