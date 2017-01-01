Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

1st NF Mass Mob Set for Sunday at 10am

St Peter's Episcopal Church to Host NF Mass Mob this Sunday in Downtown Niagara Falls

Following in the footsteps of the Buffalo Mass Mob, NF Mass Mob is hoping to have similar success in Niagara Falls where many urban historic churches are crying for attention. The initiative spurred on by Niagara Falls business owners Nirel Patel and Matt Green, aims at targeting three churches in different areas of the city beginning first in the Downtown tourist district at St Peter’s Episcopal Church. The Mass Mob hopes to bring much needed attention to the community’s historic houses of worship and jump-start the congregations with increased energy and finances.

The 1st NF Mass Mob will be held this Sunday at the beautiful St Peter’s Episcopal Church located at 140 Rainbow Blvd just blocks from the brink of Niagara Falls. Service begins at 10am and will be followed by an informal meet and greet at Third Street Retreat located at 250 Rainbow Blvd. Interested folks may follow the initiative on www.NiagaraMassMob.com for the latest information and the NF Mass Mob’s future destinations!

