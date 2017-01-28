1980s Brunch @ Thin Man Brewery

Stronger Together Western New York is sponsoring our first Cash Mob!

Cash Mobs are flash mobs, but instead of singing and dancing we spend money as a group! We target the small, local businesses that make each community special in order to give the business owners an economic stimulus. We help businesses grow, we make people happy, we get stuff for ourselves, we have a great time, and we have a chance to meet other people!

We are pleased to have Talking Leaves as our very first Cash Mob location. Talking Leaves is an independent and idiosyncratic book store that has has been providing the reading public of Buffalo and Western New York with a distinctive and unusual selection of the finest writing and thinking bound into books for over 40 years.

This is an opportunity to spend your money locally, get great reading material, and meet other people.