This Sunday, Thin Man Brewery is hosting an 80s themed brunch. For months, the brewery has been hosting themed brunches that have proved to be extremely popular. This Sunday will be a chance to relive the 80s, with DJ Wisz playing hits from bands that include The Cure, Echo and the Bunnymen, The Smiths, Thompson Twins, PiL, etc.
Great food, good times, musical flashbacks!
Not only will the music be chill, chef Bruce Wieszala will be whipping up some incredible brunch dishes. At the same time, head brewer Rudy Watkins will be doing what he does best – pouring brews from the 24 draught tap system. Throw in a mimosa, or a bloody mary, and you’ve got yourself an event that The Breakfast Club would be proud of.
1980s Brunch @ Thin Man Brewery
Thin Man Brewery | 492 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14222 | 716-544-2435
Sunday, January 29, 2017
11am to 4pm