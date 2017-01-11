On Thursday, February 2, over 40 local restaurants, breweries, wineries and distilleries will come together to participate in a charity event like no other. On that day, James Desiderio Wholesale Produce will be hosting its annual benefit – a gala fundraiser, with proceeds benefitting the Food Bank of Western New York, an organization that services the needs of upwards of 129,000 people in any given month (locally).
Attendees to the event will be treated to a wide range of food items, prepared by some of the best foodies around. There will also be a number of interactive ways to win prizes, such as a ring toss for a bottle of wine. This year, guests will be happy to find a beer garden as well.
11th Annual Sweet Charity to benefit Food Bank of WNY
Thursday, February 2, 2017
Adam’s Mark Hotel, 120 Church St., Buffalo, NY
5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Tickets for Sweet Charity are $75 each and are available at www.foodbankwny.org.