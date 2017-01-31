105,000 sq.’ of terra cotta panels are being installed on UB’s new medical school building

Locally made terra cotta is helping to shape UB’s new medical school building at the Medical Campus. According to UB|MD, each of the panels weighs in at 60 pounds, and measures 1×5 feet. It was HOK (designers) that contracted with Boston Valley Terra Cotta on the project, after Boston Valley beat out a couple of German companies for the work.

“HOK contacted us during the conceptual design stage,” explained Willard Pottle, international sales and marketing manager at Boston Valley Terra Cotta, which won the bid to manufacture the panels over two German firms. “They made it very clear that they wanted to use terra cotta to acknowledge Buffalo’s architectural history.” – UB|MD

Below is a video that show the manufacturing process behind the panels:

Altogether, there will be 28,006 panels used for the project, making the order one of the biggest for the family owned company.

Once complete, the building will house the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at the University at Buffalo. Check out the video below to learn about the BNMC – Imagine Progress 2017.