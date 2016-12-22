Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Where are the young families going these days?

Author: Todd B.

I am a longtime resident of the Elmwood Village (probably before it was cool).

With all of the new apartments being built in the city over the last 5-8 years or so (and no apparent problem finding people to rent them), has there been any analysis of where the people who rent those apartments go when they move on?

My sense is that a significant portion of those renters are young(er) professionals, and probably single or couples (and likely without kids).  I think the term last century was yuppies….  When those people grow up, get married, have kids (meaning they hopefully move beyond calling their dogs their “kids”) and decide they need a house, where do they go?  Is this growth resulting in an increase of people buying houses in the city (and if so where are they going) or are we still in the pattern I saw with a lot of my friends in the 90’s, where having school age children was deemed to require a move to the suburbs, with quality schools given as the number one reason for the move.

I know that in my area of the Elmwood Village, any single family home you can find for sale (and there aren’t many) tend to be north of $300k, and that might only get you a house with no driveway and the prospect of having to update the kitchen and baths.  That would seem to price out most of the newly married/young family 30 somethings.

So where are they going?

  • concernedbuffalo

    In a word.. Amherst. The problem is that the city schools are TERRIBLE. So they take their young families to a township with better schools to avoid paying for private ones.

    • Johnny99

      In a word…Wrong. North Buffalo, west side and Kenmore are the hot targets for urban dwellers starting families. I find they still want the density and access to city amenities and lower taxes.

      • MatthewK

        Moving in West of Elmwood as well..black rock is picking up steam (slowly) lots of solidly built low priced homes

    • MatthewK

      Amherst is the most attractive option and is really superbly run as a municipality.

      Lots of other burbs are facing some serious issues with taxing limits and dwindling population. West Seneca, Cheektowaga, Kenmore…lots of consolidation and school closings. Does not bode well for their future (s)6

    • Kens Sportswearhouse Inc

      Really, TERRIBLE….. I don’t think you can say that. Please stay out of Buffalo and believe you me I’ll stay out of Amherst. I HATE AMHERST.

      • paulb

        We won’t miss you.

    • paulb

      City schools, with a few exceptions SUCK. How would you feel about sending your kid to Lafayette HS? No one speaks english there. Or how would you feel about sending you child to Amherst Central, a top 100 nationally school in 1998. Yeah, AC could have slid, but not a huge amount.

  • Matt Gracie

    Lots of families in my neighborhood in North Buffalo. The schools are still an issue, but there are options if you do your research.

    • Jordan Then

      I agree. Pretty much every house sold in my neighborhood (North Buffalo near Hertel & Starin) in the past 5 years has gone to a young family with kids. It’s great. Tons of people our age and with kids a similar age to our children. Our block (12 houses) has 5 families (4 with young children), 3 retirees, 3 working adults with no kids at home, and one recently vacated and going up for sale. Makes for a really nice neighborhood.

    • Wise Profit

      Unfortunately there aren’t enough good public and private schools available to serve the whole city. If we want to continue positive trends in the city the BPS needs to vastly improve.

      • Jordan Then

        You have the correlation reversed. Although, to be fair, most people do. Schools’ test scores decrease as the average poverty level increases. There were more “good schools” in the city twenty years ago because there were 100,000 more middle-class people in the city then. With that said, I think you would be surprised at how nice many of the “bad schools” are, especially at the elementary school level. The BPS isn’t perfect, and there is certainly some room to improve, but I highly doubt that the schools will improve more than 5-10% without a similar decrease in the poverty rate.

        Despite rumors to the contrary, there are still many good school options. I have found that almost all of my friends and neighbors have gotten their kids into a school they wanted. I’ve noticed that most people who leave the city because of the schools do it before they get to the point of even applying under the assumption that they won’t get into a school they want.

        Your mileage may vary.

        • No_Illusions

          Yep, if we want to improve schools, we need to lift more kids and parents out of poverty.

          It’s hard for kids to believe they can succeed if all they experience are broken homes, inadequate resources, and other kids from broken homes and with inadequate resources.

        • Wise Profit

          “I have found that almost all of my friends”
          You can stop right there. Almost. So not all. Almost all. Some did not.
          Most parents are not ready to gamble on their child’s future and if they can’t afford private school they’re gone.

          • Jordan Then

            I said almost so as not to be unbelievable, and perhaps I’m not remembering someone. But, I can’t think of anyone that didn’t get their kids into a school they want.

          • MatthewK

            Another tough part about the city…good schools..North Buffalo and South Buffalo.

            Several schools could be out of condsideration due to distance. I live in North Buffalo and my kids suppose to sit on a bus to go to Hillery park in s buffalo??

          • MatthewK

            I think its a system that a well read invidual who puts the effort in should have no trouble navigating. However..a lottery is a lottery and nothing is a sure thing. Your child’s future is nothing to gamble with..and unfortunately regardless of how positive you are, its a gamble.

        • BlackRockLifer

          Exactly, school performance is driven by the demographic of the community, Buffalo has more than 50% of children living in poverty and that drives down the averages. Middle class children in Buffalo perform at or above their suburban peers and the city continues to turn out many of the best and brightest in the region.
          My youngest just graduated from Hutch Tech, my other three children attended various city schools including PS #17, PS #51, Olmsted, Da Vinci, McKinley and City Honors. All did very well and went on to become successful adults.
          I believe the false perception of city schools as bad and even dangerous limits our ability to attract young families. There are indeed issues in city schools that can be challenging but a concerned and involved parent can help their children stay on the right course and overcome any problems.

        • MatthewK

          You’ll have statistical “improvements” in poverty as more moneyed residents move in and poorer zip codes continue to empty out. (every residential exodus study or document I’ve seen shows the poorer zip codes primarily east buff are the ones emptying out the quickest)

    • MatthewK

      Been in N.B. for 4 years now…definitely have noticed a large increase in younger couples in the area.

      Whats been very interesting with a 2 year old is that the stroller count has probably increased ten fold.

      Vacancies are hard to come buy and I think there will be some serious turn over in the next 5 to 10 years…still tons of seniors in the area that will have no issues cashing out when the time comes!

  • buffalorunner89

    Off the top of my head, I can think of five couples in their mid-late 20s who have bought houses in the last year, all making $100-120K combined with no kids. Of the two that lived in the city already, one bought in Kenmore and the other went to a nicer street on the West Side. They were both initially aiming for North Buffalo, but the competition for any halfway decent house there is insane. Elmwood Village seems like it’s completely off the table for someone in that price range, unless you’re handy and want a big renovation project.

    My boyfriend and I are also in that income/age range, and we live in one of the renovated loft buildings. If we were to get married and buy a house, we’d absolutely look in Kenmore and North Buffalo, but I don’t think our hearts are set on it. Yes, we would prefer to have a house with a driveway and semi-modern kitchen/bathrooms, and if that’s not available in the city at a reasonable price, so be it.

  • millertime486

    Can anyone explain to me why Kaisertown seems to be forgotten about? Yes, the homes are fairly suburban (but have driveways/garages), but it’s a walkable community with seemingly a lot of amenities (restaurants, parks, hardware store, craft store, bars…etc), its close to the thruway, has easy access to public transportation, is relatively safe and is incredibly affordable. This seems like a great neighborhood for small families to start their lives in until they can afford an area like Elmwood.

    • Jordan Then

      Housing options and perception of slow yet steady decline, combined with a sense of isolation from the rest of the city.

      Most people don’t want to invest in something if they think it will lose value over time.

      • millertime486

        That makes sense. It’s sad to me though. It really seems like the neighborhood has good bones and with today’s hot housing market it would only take 10 young families moving into this neighborhood and perceptions could start changing. Properties on Clinton are listed for $150,000. It even seems like a good neighborhood for someone looking to get into real estate development.

        • Jordan Then

          I agree. But, the honest truth is that most houses sell for 40-75k, which is essentially unchanged from 20 years ago…Not good for your house to not increase in value over that long a period.

          I’m afraid, that barring significant regional population growth, neighborhoods like Kaisertown will slowly become vacant, until they disappear. That’s not to say it has to happen that way, some neighborhoods thrive despite overall regional population loss, but it’s still pretty unlikely that Kaisertown is going to make it.

          • MatthewK

            I’ve heard there is rampant oversea’s speculators purchasing up whole blocks in k-town.

            Has anyone really ever paid attention to Kaiser town? Kinda like parts of s.b. – so far off you forget its in the city.

    • No_Illusions

      No strong commercial district?

  • buffalogirl2012

    I rent out the lower unit of my house and both of my past two tenants moved out after they bought houses in the suburbs (Amherst, I believe). They could not afford the houses in the city but were ready to be homeowners.

    • Wise Profit

      People forget that beyond principal and interest owed to the bank that you have taxes which are higher in every suburb of Buffalo. I just bought this summer and while I could have bought a house for $10,000 – $25,000 cheaper by going into Kenmore (compared with North Buff) I would have paid double the taxes.
      You can pay off your loan but you can’t pay off your taxes.

      • buffalogirl2012

        I agree, but that initial down payment (even with FHA) is a lot to stomach; often that’s all first-time home buyers see.

        • Wise Profit

          Agreed, there is a severe lack of financial common sense in America today.

      • MatthewK

        I’ve got a friend in Sloan that pays twice what I do for a home assessed at a lower value than mine. (Don’t understand that tax math)

        My realtor actually said exactly that…”Taxes are more important than your purchase price”.

        Buffalo and Clarence have the lowest tax rates…the only thing in my price range for Clarence was literally a trailer in a trailer park.

  • No_Illusions

    The funny thing is that there are enough selective specialty schools in the city, that quality isn’t really an issue.

    Buffalo has a good number of high schools on par if not better than most suburban districts looking at test scores and graduation rates.

    Of course the majority are mediocre and a few are down right terrible looking at the same metrics.

    The one benefit of the Buffalo City Schools are all the career focused schools. Something that could really change the perception around if a few more schools improved.

    Also a lot of Millennials are not having kids at all. More so than the past generations at least.

    • Jordan Then

      The no kids point is very true. Lots of people are not having kids, or only having one or two. Private schools look much more palatable if you are only sending one kid through as well.

  • BuffaLife

    I’ve lived in a couple spots in the EV and North Buffalo, but when my wife and I got married, we chose Kenmore because it doesn’t really “feel” like the suburbs and it’s still close enough to North Buffalo, so a lot of our old spots are still easily accessible by walking or a quick drive. We also chose Kenmore for the schools.

  • UrbanLove

    The public schools in Buffalo are improving, and young people don’t want to live in the ‘burbs.
    Time to short real estate in Cheektowaga, W. Seneca, and parts of Amherst. 80% of WNY’s population, if we are to go off global population trends, will live in the city within the next 30 years.

    • paulb

      I wish there were a place we could register your forecast. I believe you are way off.

  • Vandra

    I get the point, but I take issue with the premise of this article, that is that tons of people are leaving apartments and we don’t know where they are going. Is this just assumed that they are leaving because these new apartment developments don’t seem to have any kids, but they eventually must have kids so I guess they moved? That may be correct, but I also don’t see it as an unusual scenario for any bigger city, where the suburbs call those who want the picket fence and better schools for their kids.

  • MatthewK

    Several friends have ended up Delaware Ave area in Kenmore..pushed out of N.Buff.

    Some in Cheektowaga…at double the tax rate i’m paying in the city.

    Overall I would say many of the recent home owners I know would have loved to end up in the city, low to no inventory and lack of size is a serious issue too.

    (Personally I feel there are 2 types of homes in the city 900 sq. footers in N.B. and 4,000 SQ ft. village Victorians — not enough in between) Even the folks with $$ are relegated to the burbs nobody wants a 900 sqft house..you out grow it before you unpack.

  • ILikeBuf

    I’d compare my current observations with my observations of Buffalo in the 90’s. In the 90’s on Ashland, Norwood and Richmond, there were 5 to 6 houses on each side of each block for sale. It was like a wave of “For Sale” signs across the horizon of these streets. I also saw no children. Just graying residents. The same was true of Parkside although the “For Sale” signs were less. Also no children in this neighborhood then. Now, I see children all over the Elmwood Village and Parkside. I also see very stable neighborhoods with real estate sales that are often bid up. I’ve also seen lots of those decals that say “CHS” on the back bumper of cars. The “CHS” is not for Canisius High School, It for City Honors.

  • paulb

    Gentrification of Elmwood/Delaware == sickening. I grew up there, a graduate of School 56 and Lafayette HS. I am upper middle class, yet could not afford to move back to my home neighborhood, which was my first choice.
    Consolation prize = I purchased in Amherst. The schools are in the national top-100. The streets are plowed to laser precision. Crime is almost nil.
    I can’t decide whether I’ve lost or won.

    • Kens Sportswearhouse Inc

      Lost

    • harlan

      You obviously won big time. Schools in the top 100, plowed streets and little crime. How could that be anything but a BIG win. Plus you can visit the City in 15 minutes whenever you want

      • paulb

        I believe I won. Thank you for understanding. I miss the city, but feel more comfortable in Amherst now.

      • BlackRockLifer

        Amherst is starting to decline like many first ring suburbs, the older sections are experiencing the same problems Buffalo faced 30 or 40 years ago. Amherst does not have the architecture, public spaces, parks, entertainment or cultural resources that many seek in a city. The first ring suburbs will not fair well in the future as the cheaper built homes age out and the wealthier residents continue to move further out.
        The plowed street issue is not really a big problem, I have never been stuck for more than a few minutes in my 40+ years of driving. Crime is a real issue but many parts of the city have no serious problems and a little common sense and street smarts can greatly reduce the likelihood even in rougher areas. I have lived in Black Rock for almost 60 years and never had a problem, in fact other than nuisance crimes I do not know of any of my friends or neighbors that had a serious issue.

  • harlan

    Mostly they are going to Charlotte.

    • BlackRockLifer

      Evidence of your claim?