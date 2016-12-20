Try Outs @ The Healthy Scratch

A stop visit to The Healthy Scratch at The Shops at HarborCenter is a welcome excursion no matter the time of year. Even though the eatery/smoothie bar might be the perfect place on a hot summer’s day, there are plenty of soothing offerings on a cold winter’s day.

Moments ago, I stopped in to order a smoothie that was described as “similar to eating banana bread”. It turned out to be the perfect description – there’s something about the banana bread flavor that puts a smile on my face. The smoothie is called “Coming In Hot” ($7) – it’s made with granola, cinnamon, cacao nibs, banana, and organic almond milk. It was one of the best smoothies I ever had. It just tasted delicious and since it was made at The Heathy Scratch, I’m assuming that there was not a lot to feel guilty about.

I felt the same way about the P-Nutella B-Berry Wrap ($5). Although the wrap could have been bigger (even if I had to pay for a larger size), the flavors were out of control. It was like eating a healthy (once again I’m assuming) dessert wrap – peanut butter, Nutella, banana, strawberry & honey on a warmed organic wheat wrap. Yum! The perfect treat on a blustery day.

Talking to one of the girls behind the counter, she told me that the best seller on a daily basis is the “Build Your Own Bowl” ($9). She described it as a sort of yogurt parfait, that customers can customize. Choose a base (acai, pitaya, etc.), choose two fruits and three dry toppings. If you find it too overwhelming choosing ingredients for your bowl, then there are some house suggestions that sound really delicious. I understand that the bowls are pretty big, healthy and filling.

Aside from the bowls, there’s also the option of six different toasts with various accoutrements. Then, there are healthy shots, organic juices, detox drinks, energy drinks… and even a hot chocolate if you’re looking to treat yourself after a fun skate at The Ice @ Canalside. Finally, there’s a soup of the day, oatmeal, children’s smoothies, yogurt and acai cups, and an assortment of coffees and teas.

If you think that eating healthy has to be be boring, think again and try out some delightful yumminess at The Healthy Scratch. If’ you’re on the Metro Rail route, it’s an effortless trek. Don’t forget to bring your skates!

The Healthy Scratch | The Shops at HarborCenter | See Full Menu

75 Main Street (Suite 4) | Buffalo, NY 14203 | (716) 855-4404

Visit The Healthy Scratch online at www.thehealthyscratch.com.

Free WiFi & added seating in the common area along the hallway corridor