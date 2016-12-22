It looks as if the Town of Tonawanda will be hosting a fun winterfest in 2017. And why not? The town has access to a lot of sites and amenities that are highly conducive for winter activities. This year they even added a Kan Jam tournament to their list of interactive events.

Other events and activities include fireworks, ice skating, hockey tournaments, food trucks, chili tasting, beer tasting, Buffalo Zoo Mobile, a magic show, softball tournament, wine tasting, adult dance, swimming, international model boat show, straw maze, outdoor games, children’s activities, and a family game show challenge.

There are a lot of reasons to attend this year’s winterfest. Click here to see the full schedule of events. The winter celebration takes place over the course of five days! It sounds like it will be a blast for the entire family, with plenty to see and do.

Town of Tonawanda Winterfest

Thursday, January 12 to Monday, January 16

Just a few blocks from Kenmore Avenue

Lincoln Park: 1200 Parker Blvd, Buffalo, NY 14223