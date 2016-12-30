Tiny houses in Detroit

Detroit Free Press has posted an article on the building of tiny houses suitable for low income residents. The house sizes range between 250 and 400 square feet. A BRO reader has suggested that Buffalo look at this sort of development in similar struggling neighborhoods, such as the East Side. These homes are perfect for those looking to ahead, without being constrained by heavy mortgages. Plus, everything is smaller and more manageable in a tiny house, even the utilities.

By taking vacant lots, and positioning tiny houses on them, property owners are given something that most other houses don’t have – land to work with. That means that a tiny house owner would be able to plant a garden, raise chickens, or simply have space to enjoy the outdoors.

According to the Detroit Free Press, “Applicants will be required to show that they are low income under federal guidelines and will be subject to checks of criminal history, rental history, work history and an interview. The homes will be targeted to formerly homeless men and women, seniors, college students and Cass Community staff members.”

These are affordable rent-to-own houses, which makes living in them even more attractive. The City of Buffalo should be looking at more ways to utilize vacant parcels on the East Side. This could be an ingenious way to get the ball rolling.

It’s too bad that the UB (Medical Campus) didn’t look at this sort of opportunity when it was trying to purchase McCarley Gardens back in 2014. This could have been a win-win for the community. Instead of simply displacing residents, a really neat community could have been built, offering these small single homes, built in existing neighborhoods that could use the infill. If the McCarley Gardens’ residents were given the choice to lease-to-own these sustainable micro properties, then the outcome might have been different. Who knows, maybe if UB/The City could identify funds to build these types of low maintenance homes, there could still be hope to create ideal living scenarios for residents that are in jeopardy of being displaced due to what many people view as progress. After all, one would think that brand new housing would be looked at as an opportunity. And for residents with larger families, there could be alterations made to accommodate more room, always with the notion to keep it small and affordable.