Think twice before you dump your electronics curbside or in your garbage tote.

Christmas/the holidays is the prime time of year when household technology is freshly updated. That means that when it comes to TV’s it’s ‘out with the old and in with the new’. While there appears to be no recent statistics available, in 2013 87 million Smart TVs were sold. That mean that a lot of TVs were suddenly outdated or obsolete.

In recent years, the City of Buffalo has disallowed TVs and other electronics from being dumped at the curb, or in garbage totes. This NY State law went into effect as of January 1, 2015. Households dumping electronics at the curb or in garbage totes are now issued fines.

On Saturday, January 7, Buffalo residents can bring their unwanted electronics, Styrofoam, Christmas trees, and Christmas lights to 1120 Seneca Street, from 9am to 2pm. The event is being held at the City of Buffalo engineering garage.

A clothing/textiles donation event will be held on that same day, making it easier for households to clean up after the holidays.

Lastly, residents in need of mulch will be able to pick some up at the donation/recycle event.

The next time that you think that it’s OK to throw out electronics, think again. It’s bad for the environment, it’s bad for your health, and it’s illegal.

  • buffalogirl2012

    The fines haven’t done anything to prevent people from dumping electronics on vacant city lots – if anything the fines have increased dumping on lots. The electronics sit there for months. I never hear this subject discussed. Is there a solution?

  • We had a 2005 Sony Grand Wega, 55″ across and 1080 interlacing. Tried selling it on eBay, Reddit, you name it. Nobody wanted this thing. Granted it bulged out a lot but it’s still an HDTV.

    So we brought it to Best Buy, and we had to pay them to take it. Crazy!