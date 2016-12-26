Think Spring! @ Urban Roots

Throughout the course of the winter, Urban Roots Garden Center offers a delightful array of gardening opportunities. These seminars and workshops are prefect for those who want to gather some additional garden knowhow, so that they can be prepared to dig in when the snow melts.
By taking the time to learn more about the art of gardening during the cold months, the rewards will be even greater come spring. And some of the classes can be put to good use right away by getting the planting season off to a good start indoors!
All of these winter/spring events are free.
You will need to register for classes, as space is limited (see below).
Sat. Jan. 7th @ 2pm – Beneficial Insects & Pollinators w/ David Clark
Sat. Jan. 21st @2pm – Tough Plants for Tough Spaces w/ David Clark
Sat. Jan 28th @ 2pm – Herbs w/ Richard Price
Sat. Feb.4th @ 2pm – Roses w/ David Clark
Sat. Feb 11th @ 2pm – Native Plants w/ Maris Grundy
Sat. Feb. 18th @ 2pm – Lawn Maintenance and Lawn Alternatives w/ David Clark
Sat. March 4th – Seed Starting w/ Richard Price
Sat. March 18th @ 2pm – Container Gardening w/ Patti Jablonski-Dopkin & David Clark
Saturday March 25th @ 2pm – Seed Starting w/ Richard Price
TBD – Composting and Soil Building w/ Mark Highland owner of The Organic Mechanics Soil Co.
TBD – Square Foot Gardening w/ Caesandra Sewell
Sat. May 20th @ 2pm – Vegetable Gardening 101 w/ David Clark
Please email Urban Roots at info@urbanroots.org or call the store @ 716-362-8982 to register
As an added bonus, Urban Roots also hosts a Gardener’s Give and Take, which is essentially a gardening round table. Everyone is welcome to participate, no matter how experienced. This is a great way to share ideas, learn new methods and meet new friends. Coffee is provided.
Saturdays @ 10am
January 14th & 28th
February 11th & 25th
March 4th & 18th
Think Spring!
@
428 Rhode Island Street | Buffalo, New York | (716) 362-8982 | Facebook