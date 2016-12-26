Throughout the course of the winter, Urban Roots Garden Center offers a delightful array of gardening opportunities. These seminars and workshops are prefect for those who want to gather some additional garden knowhow, so that they can be prepared to dig in when the snow melts.

By taking the time to learn more about the art of gardening during the cold months, the rewards will be even greater come spring. And some of the classes can be put to good use right away by getting the planting season off to a good start indoors!

All of these winter/spring events are free.

You will need to register for classes, as space is limited (see below).

Sat. Jan. 7th @ 2pm – Beneficial Insects & Pollinators w/ David Clark

Sat. Jan. 21st @2pm – Tough Plants for Tough Spaces w/ David Clark

Sat. Jan 28th @ 2pm – Herbs w/ Richard Price

Sat. Feb.4th @ 2pm – Roses w/ David Clark

Sat. Feb 11th @ 2pm – Native Plants w/ Maris Grundy

Sat. Feb. 18th @ 2pm – Lawn Maintenance and Lawn Alternatives w/ David Clark

Sat. March 4th – Seed Starting w/ Richard Price

Sat. March 18th @ 2pm – Container Gardening w/ Patti Jablonski-Dopkin & David Clark

Saturday March 25th @ 2pm – Seed Starting w/ Richard Price

TBD – Composting and Soil Building w/ Mark Highland owner of The Organic Mechanics Soil Co.

TBD – Square Foot Gardening w/ Caesandra Sewell

Sat. May 20th @ 2pm – Vegetable Gardening 101 w/ David Clark

Please email Urban Roots at info@urbanroots.org or call the store @ 716-362-8982 to register

As an added bonus, Urban Roots also hosts a Gardener’s Give and Take, which is essentially a gardening round table. Everyone is welcome to participate, no matter how experienced. This is a great way to share ideas, learn new methods and meet new friends. Coffee is provided.

Saturdays @ 10am

January 14th & 28th

February 11th & 25th

March 4th & 18th

Think Spring!

@

Urban Roots

428 Rhode Island Street | Buffalo, New York | (716) 362-8982 | Facebook