Beforest Garden Design and WNY Permaculture has a special treat for who appreciate “planting edible landscapes and foraging with the seasons.” On Friday, January 13th, 2017, from 7:00pm to 9:00pm, a tale will told of a planet that is facing crisis. But instead of focusing on sustainability, we need to be concentrating on regeneration. Moving forward, we need to be focusing on environments that benefit mankind and the earth at the same time. The exhibit features images and stories that depict ways that this can be possible.

Trees represent our most direct connection to Earth, creating the atmosphere we need in order to breathe while providing all our essential needs. We must reevaluate the importance of trees in our culture by recognizing them as the solution to the defining issues of our age; food scarcity, climate stabilization, and access to clean air and water.

Trees are the answer to many of the woes that the planet faces. To this day, we continue to witness unnecessary deforestation all over the world. Yet replanting efforts are not seen or required. We are losing our valuable tree stock at a rapid pace. From urban sprawl to mass farming projects, these natural habitats are being lost, with no end in sight.

Imagine a world in which previous generations had planted large numbers of long-lived fruit and nut-bearing trees in common areas as a gift to the future. Tree crops are the foundation of a perennial-based food system that requires fewer inputs, creates habitat, and restores soil fertility. Trees do all this while providing free food, fuel, and building materials sustainably for us humans.

We need to rethink what trees mean to each and every one of us, not just locally, but all around the world. This is the generation that needs to wake up and reverse the deforestation actions that still have very few regulations.

The Year 2016 According to Trees: Art As An Additional Yield of Regenerative Ecology

Beforest Garden Design and WNY Permaculture

Exhibition Reception: Friday, January 13th, 2017, 7:00pm-9:00pm | On View: January 1 – 30, 2017

Ashker’s on Elmwood | 1002 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, New York | (716) 886-2233

Free Admission

