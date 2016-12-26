An ode to the Buffalo Bills – a team with a playoff drought lasting 17 years – one of the longest playoff droughts in NFL history

Author: Aidan Ryan

The Jersey of Depression

A Winter Song from the AFC East

I thought, once, on a Sunday night, stuck between

“Close it out, or keep it open?” that if only living

with depression could be like living with the Bills,

I’d be OK with choosing life.

If depression came in seasons and started with a draft selection

of another second-string quarterback

If depression ended with a Super Bowl watched for ads that aren’t

as good as when I was a child

If I could blame depression on the referees, Norwood,

Goodell and the Patriots I’d still

put on the jersey of depression.

If once every five years or so I had a chance

to sell my soul to Jon Bon Jovi and Toronto

I might take it, but I’d miss being able to go

to any city in the world and find there people

hiding jerseys under heavy coats, tails

of Nike’s water-repellent twill peeking

out like tzitzit, drinking Canadian

pilsner-swill in a bar decked to the rafters

in the pennants of our affliction.

If on the darkest 3 AMs of my soul I could

celebrate with the spiciest of nourishing chicken wing dips

I’d be pulling out the oven-safe dish right now.

If at 4-4 midseason with an injured running back

I could still win in the fantasy league of depression

I’d be checking my stats at halftime.

If I could ride an iron rail across a prairie

taking pot-shots at the ungulates of all

my hairy guilts and failures there’d be just a few left in a zoo.

And if in the saltiest winters of indifference

I could be depressed while wearing Zubaz,

— well, wait, I often am depressed while wearing Zubaz, but

no matter, it

doesn’t work that way

when you are blue

the stadium is empty

except for you, and you are

cold and you are sober

even when you’re drunk

and the field is pitched

for eleven men in strange colors

to roll a ball one hundred yards

that will only roll back down

the hundred yards, and a hot dog

is still seven freaking dollars.

But, I am from Buffalo, born

in ‘93 and comfortable with Ifs

and therefore somehow stronger

knowing this: that though we face

some post-seasons alone

we will feel more

or less the same in winter:

if we could tailgate our depression,

we would tailgate our depression, and

next year, we likely will.

In the meantime, there’ll be hockey.