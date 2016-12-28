The Green Code Comes to Pass

The Green Code has officially been adopted. The new zoning code will be signed into law on January 3 by Mayor Brown. It will then take 45 days to become effective for neighborhood commercial corridor zones, and 90 days for all other zones.

Finally Buffalo will have a roadmap that it can follow that will help to prevent so many of the mistakes that it has made in the past. Having such an outdated code has allowed developers to run roughshod over the city.

The Green Code sets out development guidelines with intentions to create a city with walkability and multi-modal transportation.

“Today I addressed the Buffalo Common Council after they voted to approve the Green Code, which will improve zoning laws in the City of Buffalo,” stated Mayor Brown. “This is a historic achievement after more than half a dozen years of citizen engagement and incredible work by members of my Administration, as well as the Council.”

Many residents feared that the new code would bake in a grandfather clause that would allow additional poorly planned projects to slip through the cracks. In the end, the loophole was tied shut. Moving forward, the City must remain steadfast and resolute in its pursuit to rebuild a city that reflects many of the architectural marvels that remain, while paying attention to creating a more walkable city, filled with safe streets, bike lanes and progressive infrastructure and infill.

“Ultimately, the Green Code will only be as good as the planners using it and elected officials upholding it,” stated a wise man who is ‘holding his breath’ – to see what happens when the first drug store or dollar store is proposed. The proof is in the pudding. After all, a development project in one’s district can be very tempting, and developers/chains aren’t used to being told what to do, or what not to do. Only time will tell – you can bet that all eyes will be upon these development projects moving forward.

“I congratulate Mayor Brown and the Buffalo Common Council on the passage of the Buffalo Green Code,” said Assemblyman Sean Ryan. “Developing this new zoning plan for the City of Buffalo was not easy, and I thank the Mayor and his staff for working diligently to solicit public comment over the past six years. I am pleased to see that the grandfather clause transition language has been removed from the final version of the Green Code. This will ensure that developers cannot slip bad projects in at the last minute, using the old zoning code. This is especially important for the Elmwood Village, with projects being proposed for the corners of Elmwood/Forest, and Elmwood/Bidwell, which are out-of-scale, and do not fit the unique fabric of the Elmwood Village.”

“Far too often the City of Buffalo looks to other areas of the country for best practices, ” said President Pro Temp Christopher P. Scanlon. “The Buffalo Green Code, which will have other cities looking at Buffalo, is a transformative document which will usher in a new, form based approach to our zoning code and the manner in which we attempt to maintain the fabric of our neighborhoods. I am particularly proud of the collaboration between the Common Council, various city departments, and the public when it comes to the Outer Harbor. This partnership has resulted in a document more representative of the public’s vision for our waterfront.”

“I am very proud to be a part of the Buffalo Common Council in which a dramatic overhaul took place to revise our unified commercial ordinance/ Green Code. “ stated University District Council Member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt. “I am most delighted of the citizen participation that assisted to molding the Green Code. However, the Green Code will fall short of the historical significance if it does not incorporate inclusionary zoning, which was the expressed sentiments of many participants.”

Lead image: Mayor Brown shakes hands with Council President Darius Pridgen