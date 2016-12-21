For twelve years, MNM Presents has been unleashing a spectacular Christmas Party at Pearl Street. The party takes place on four floors, with five rooms, DJs, lighting and lasers, incredible sound, and four dance areas. It’s become the place to be seen during the holidays – an event where friends get together to catch up, dance, party and celebrate the holidays.

Featuring music by:

Dusty Bits . Paul Kuenzi . DJ 3PO . WOOLI . Mario Bee . HOOGS w/ MC Braka D . Rufus Gibson . Pizza Pizza . Big BASHA . Greg “Twist” Howze . Drumsound BLVD . McNasty . BENTZ

Silent Disco vip room acts TBA

Online reg & VIPs

Pick up tix at:

HeadSpace Gifts & Glass – Elmwood Ave.

Terrapin Station Buffalo – Hertel Ave.

Pearl Street Grill & Brewery – Downtown.

New and classic features:

5 rooms: Main Room . Bass room . 4×4 Room . Silent Disco (VIP) . & 1st Floor lounge

Sound & lights everywhere + lasers, projections, decor, photo ops & plenty of surprises throughout the venue.



3 Ticket options:

● Online VIP $25: incl. 2 comp drinks, hand-mailed xmas card, custom poster, VIP Silent Disco access & scanned entrance! These are limited & must purchase by 12/18 if still avail.

● In Stores: 4-packs / $60. Great gifts! Custom invites if you ask the counter. No comp drinks/vip- but a steal!

● Door / Day-of: $20 if avail



There is a coat check | Gated lines. No more long wait. Dual doors. Scanned tickets!

MNM Presents: The Christmas Party 12

Sunday, December 25, 2016

10pm to 4am

Pearl Street Brewery

76 Pearl Street Buffalo NY

See Facebook for details