Tags Gone Wild in Grant Street Neighborhood

Tagging has gotten out of control in the Grant Street neighborhood. Nary a wall has been left unmarred in this latest wave of vandalism. It seems as if every time a store/building owner paints over a tag, another one replaces it. We’re not talking about small tags either. The ones we’re seeing are significant. It’s time to put a stop to it.

But how do you do that? Yes, The City has a graffiti task force that handles tagging. Unfortunately this is a seemingly never ending battle between the clean up crews and the talentless taggers. After all, this isn’t even close to legit graffiti. All it takes to tag is buying a can of spray paint from a willing shop owner. There are laws in place against selling the cans of paint to minors, carrying aerosol cans, and of course the act of tagging itself.

There are currently serious repercussions that tagging vandals face when they are caught, but if they don’t get caught, then the rest of us lose big time. Maybe it’s time to up the ante when it comes to the penalties? Then, make it enticing for snitches to blow in their tagging comrades. If someone snitches, and the information leads to an arrest and conviction, then that person gets a chunk of money. In the end, that money would come back ten fold due to the amount of money the vandalism causes.

There has got to be more ways to combat this scourge that is currently giving Grant Street a black eye. As long as I can remember, I have not seen it this bad.

It would be great to see the Regional Anti Graffiti Task Force Facebook page more active, with people contributing information that would help to keep the taggers at bay. One way or another, something’s gotta give. The taggers are aware that they will face hundreds of hours of community service (cleaning graffiti) if they are caught, along with the possibility of civil lawsuits from building owners, according to the Buffalo News. Convicted taggers could also have their wages garnished and their cars confiscated. The higher the penalty, the less tagging we will see. Ultimately it will be those who know the taggers that would provide the most efficient ways to bust them. They just need to be financially incentivized to do so.

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at The Hotel @ The Lafayette, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

  • Flyguy2pt0

    Not much different than an animal marking their territory with pi$$. I say if you catch them rub their nose in it like a dog who goes in the house. Maybe that brick wall will hurt a bit. If that’s not good enough lets escalate to putting hours in the stocks so the public can see them standing out in the elements and exchange some pleasantries. I doubt their tagging buddies would want to be embarrassed the same way and might think twice next time. Want to be animals then lets play animals.
    This type of action is a direct assault on the urban environment and on everyone who works hard to build it up and take pride in it.

    • eagercolin

      Yes, let’s torture people over minor crimes!

      • David

        Minor crimes? It’s a stepping stone. Where do you draw the line from minor crime to a crime that might deserve a little reprimand?

    • Wise Profit

      Yeah because that type of thing works out so well in our legal system.

      http://buffalonews.com/2016/12/06/accused-police-officers-will-question-teens-motive/

    • WeAreTheNormal

      I know it’s barbaric, but perhaps if the threat of losing a hand were at stake, these jerks wouldn’t do such a thing.

      • Matt Marcinkiewicz

        christ, talk about an overreaction to tagging a building

      • Wise Profit

        Why stop there? You’re parked illegally on the wrong side of the street? They take a toe. Driving in the bike lane? You lose an arm. Proposing a horribly designed building as judged by BRO posters? You lose an eye!

        We’ll be a society of perfect little robots in no time!!!! Our city will be the envy of the world!

        • OldFirstWard

          Not unless we can maim them in the public square.

      • No_Illusions

        Actually, it would only increase the thrill. You’re approaching the problem wrong.

      • MatthewK

        I’ve seen a lot of dumb things here man..

    • Matt Marcinkiewicz

      ‘Want to be animals then lets play animals.’

      Nah, I prefer staying human. Animalistic enough for me, thanks.

  • PJ

    Put up a reward. There are certainly other people who know who “PAIN” is – someone with some pride for Buffalo. BOE is the crew – maybe “boys of elmwood”? Cameras help too. If walls are frequently retagged, may be worth neighborhood setting up a crowdfunding page to raise reward money and pay security to stake out the area/work with local law enforcement

    • Matt Marcinkiewicz

      I realize it was just a guess, but…’Boys of Elmwood’…probably not

      • eagercolin

        Board of Education. And you can’t spell Paladino without PAIN. Coincidence?

        • Matt Marcinkiewicz

          mystery solved

        • MatthewK

          yes!!

      • Wise Profit

        We need Nicholas Cage from National Treasure on this case.

    • MatthewK

      Boys of Elmwood…HAHAHAHAH…all I can think of is a tagger in skinny jeans and vintage boots.

  • OldFirstWard

    Why not invest in an wireless HD camera with night vision for less than $200, some even less than $100. Stream it right to your smart phone and store it on a hard drive. Is this that difficult to comprehend?

    How long before they start to smear the new walls and faux stone abutments on the walk and bike paths under the Peace Bridge?

    • Flyguy2pt0

      Probably not long. I thought that very thing last time I drove by there. You have a nice new community investment and somebody will have the bright idea to mark their territory like an animal.

    • HousingBubble2

      that would be too easy….and people are now paying $300,000 with off street parking to live in this neighborhood!

      • MatthewK

        Economics will take care of it…lots of the west side refugees are migrating to the near East side in search of cheaper rents.
        Elmwood part Deux…$9.00 beers and urban pioneering…here we come!

    • Tbuff90

      Agreed all you need is a good camera and some motion lights to prevent this. Even the sight of some dummy cameras would be enough to scare some of these criminals away.

  • Wise Profit

    “If someone snitches, and the information leads to an arrest and conviction, then that person gets a chunk of money.”

    Lol. Newell – Do you know what happens if someone can’t pay a fine for damages? They get some jail time. Your suggestion is absurd. You’ve created a money making scheme for taggers. One friend tags, the other rats and gets a payment, the tagger goes to jail for a little while and gets out and gets his half of the fee. You would be putting money into the hands of criminals with suggestions like that.

    “Convicted taggers could also have their wages garnished and their cars confiscated.”

    It could be assumed that in most instances, someone with the time to walk around tagging buildings has neither a regular working job or car that could be garnished or confiscated. I’d be astonished to find out the average “tagger” is making $30,000 a year and driving their car to work. If you had those things, you would have a significant disincentive to tag buildings because of the financial ramifications under existing laws.

    • Matt Marcinkiewicz

      You and I do not always disagree, sir! Nice post

    • S Mills

      I can tell you that one of the city’s most active current taggers is a higher up at a local bank and one of the most prominent taggers in the city’s history also isn’t what you’d expect.

      • Captain Picard

        Then they should be ashamed of themselves and exposed for the narcissistic vandals that they are.

  • greenca

    “After all, this isn’t even close to legit graffiti.”

    What is “legit graffiti” and how is it different from plain tagging? The use of pretty colors? Both are acts of vandalism and should be treated as such. If you try to justify some acts of vandalism (graffiti) as legitimate, you can’t call similar acts (tagging) as something that should cause outrage.

    • Matt Marcinkiewicz

      Murals. Banksy’s stuff. I do kind of agree with him that there is a difference, although no two people might agree on where the line is. I think all of us can agree that this sort of tagging is ‘not art’, but there’s obvious disagreement about what to do about it. Some of these commenters proposing solutions that would’ve made Hammurabi proud have me laughing and shaking my head. Newell’s ideas aren’t great, either. Tagging’s a nuisance but not that big of a deal…what it is is symptomatic of larger problems that need addressing. You’re reacting to symptoms not causes if you decide to crack down on stuff like this.

      • OldFirstWard

        Let’s be civil about it, take away their smart phone, shave the beard, confiscate the converse, vaccinate them, lock down the craft beers. make them wear bell bottoms, take away their bus pass, etc…

        • Matt Marcinkiewicz

          Hey now. Beards and craft beers–that’s personal

        • Matt Marcinkiewicz

          But on a serious note–what you’re saying is that your stereotype of taggers is the same as your general stereotype of millennials?

          • OldFirstWard

            Seriously, there was a time when tagging was associated with Hispanics. Then the black gangs got into the RIP and goofy names stuff. Now it is more college age millennial white kids. Names you see like CRATE, BCUZ, on ridiculous inaccessible parts of buildings and public spaces.That is crazy white kid stuff.

        • BlackRockLifer

          It’s easy to poke fun at the younger generation but of course most don’t fit your hipster stereotype. Love em or hate em there is no denying they have made a real difference in bringing this city back and I respect that.

          • OldFirstWard

            That depends on your perspective. As patrons of bars and eateries, yes. As developers of the buildings, no. As renters of apartments, that depends, it’s easy to give them credit, but boomers have moved backed into the city in high numbers and they have the money.

            Giving millennials all the credit for Buffalo’s resurgence is inaccurate to say the least. Just like saying the Galleria is thriving only because of Canadians.

          • Matt Marcinkiewicz

            Boomers have moved back into the city in high numbers? Where’s the Buffalo Rising article on that?

          • OldFirstWard

            Good question. Where is the article on the Irish Times building across from Coca-Cola field that was just purchased and an extensive adaptive reuse and rehab announced in the Buffalo News. Carmina Wood Morris is handling the design work. That is big news for that area of Swan St. Or the Buffalo Billion indictments for Ciminelli? Or the removal of the article I posted about the Richardson Center complaining about the leadership, transparency, and accountability?

          • Matt Marcinkiewicz

            I too am interested in all those things. But my only point was that I don’t really think Boomers have moved back into the city in high numbers.

          • OldFirstWard

            You would be mistaken. Of course we would need demographics from the building owners to verify that. But I know people who have who can attest to that. The boomers have the money and the empty nesters are moving back. Ask Steve Carmina, he lives downtown.

          • Matt Marcinkiewicz

            Hey, I know people too. My good friend’s parents moved from Lancaster to Johnson Park a few years back. But I don’t think the people I know + the people you know + all other Boomers who have done this are really that statistically significant in the grand scheme. Not disputing that those people who have done this would generally have money.

          • OldFirstWard

            Please don’t insult my intelligence, I’m not sourcing my information from the parents of a friend. I think you might even consider the demographics of the waterfront village and those high rises by the skyway. You might be surprised at who lives there too. Who in Buffalo is financially in a better position to afford rents of $1500 to $2500 a month along with that lifestyle? A college graduate or a couple in the their 40’s and up that have been working and saving for 20 + years already?

          • Matt Marcinkiewicz

            the high rises by the Skyway–aka subsidized Marine Drive apartments–or are you referring to something else? I don’t doubt that the demographics of these places skews middle-aged. But many of these people are longtime residents. What I do doubt is that there has been a significant recent influx of Boomers into the city, which is what you claimed. I’m going to need to see hard numbers to change my mind on this.

          • BlackRockLifer

            I didn’t give them all the credit, i said they made a real difference. I’m a boomer and I never left, that made a real difference as well.
            The millennials appreciate what a city can offer and they don’t have the fear and racism of past generations. I have children from 18-38 years old and like to think we can also take some credit for that change in attitude.

          • OldFirstWard

            Historic tax credits, federal and state funding, Tim Tielman, Rocco Termini, Howard Zemsky, and Brian Higgins and a few others changed Buffalo. Everyone else is a beneficiary of all the above.

          • BlackRockLifer

            Those on your list couldn’t have done it without a lot of grassroots support. I know first hand many community activists here in Black Rock held the fort and laid the foundation for the progress we are making now. I would argue some of the developers you cited benefited from our work.

          • OldFirstWard

            I would love to hear that argument.

          • Matt Marcinkiewicz

            Just guessing that the argument might be that developers develop where there is demand, and there is not going to be demand in an area that has gone completely awry? So longtime residents hold ‘hoods together to the point where developers with no attachment to a given ‘hood can swoop in and profit.

          • BlackRockLifer

            Agree, but no malice towards the developers, we hoped to attract them and appreciate the return on our long term investment.
            For me it’s not about profit, it’s about long term investment and preservation of our historic communities.

    • No_Illusions

      Your assuming art cannot be illegal.

      The whole point of tagging is to go against society’s rules.

      If we didn’t fight graffiti, graffiti itself would become meaningless.

      Obviously there’s good street art and bad street art, both legimate (invited) and ilegimate.

      • greenca

        “Art” is illegal if it involves damaging property without the owner’s permission. If you disagree, please provide your address and I’ll happily stop by and spray paint your house with my version of good (or bad, after all, it’s all in the eye of the beholder) street art. I’m sure you will be appreciative.

        • No_Illusions

          Cool, but I’m not advocating for graffiti in my post.

        • Matt Marcinkiewicz

          I’d be happy to paint a picture of a strawman on any building you might own, so as to perhaps help you become more acquainted with the rhetorical crime you committed here.

  • Captain Picard

    On the spectrum of low-life petty crime, tagging has to be the worst. I’d rather have somebody steal something from me–at least they’d have acquired something of value.

    Talentless little sh*t bags.

    • Matt Marcinkiewicz

      Tagging gives a voice to the voiceless. As long as people keep posting predictably ridiculous posts of condemnation, I’m going to transform into a tagging advocate

      • Alex

        I’ll join you in your advocacy…

      • Captain Picard

        Do as you wish. There are plenty of “voiceless” people who don’t resort to damaging stuff that doesn’t belong to them.

        Since when is vandalism something that should be lauded and revered? Would you say the same thing about people who slash tires and throw bricks through windows?

        • Matt Marcinkiewicz

          No, I wouldn’t, because those things can cause serious bodily harm (and more serious property damage than is caused by tagging). Ain’t too difficult to re-paint a building. Many buildings that get tagged are abandoned or otherwise not well maintained anyway. Not saying that this is the case with the buildings being discussed here, but

          • Captain Picard

            I’d wager that you don’t own a building made of brick, which is notoriously difficult to clean without harsh chemicals that invariably cause discoloration. Brick cannot be “re-painted.” And you’re completely wrong about mostly abandoned buildings getting tagged.

            Stop making excuses for lowlife scumbags under the guise of tolerance and giving a voice to the downtrodden. It’s ridiculous.

          • Matt Marcinkiewicz

            Just ask OFW about painted brick.

          • MatthewK

            You can tell who owns city property and who doesn’t on this website…if you had to clean this you wouldn’t be so willing to defend the offenders after looking at your visa bill.

          • Matt Marcinkiewicz

            If by ‘tell’ you mean ‘assume’, you’re spot on. See Alex’s post below.

          • MatthewK

            Assume..not too much that’s fact in the fun alternate universe of fake news/BRO.

          • Matt Marcinkiewicz

            That first line wasn’t there when I initially responded. Nice stalking and subsequent revision, heh

          • BlackRockLifer

            Not accurate at all, here in Black Rock our mural on Tonawanda St, the Black Rock sign at Niagara and Amherst and the signage along the Riverwalk have been tagged repeatedly. We spend a lot of time and energy removing this crap, it is not as simple as just painting over it

          • Matt Marcinkiewicz

            Perhaps an adjustment of strategy is in order, then? Lethal injection or firing squad, that is the question….

          • BlackRockLifer

            No there’s a true straw man argument. 🙂

          • Matt Marcinkiewicz

            guilty!

      • BufChester

        If they used that newly acquired “voice” to say something worthwhile it would be different. Most tagging is the equivalent of the drunk screaming in the street at 3AM.

      • Flyguy2pt0

        As long as its at your house I guess let them tag away.

  • Alex

    You either want a city or the suburbs. In the city, you have to take the good with the bad and graffiti is one of them.

    I’m not saying its right, but this is a relatively easy fix. Other communities found ways to deal with it other than ruining someone financially.

    Usually taggers are kids who need a way to express themselves. In LA, the city created a paint wall for teens / graffiti artists to express themselves. It gets changed often, but its proven to be an effective tool to combat graffiti while not excluded the very people who add differences to the urban fabric. There are also the Venice Graffiti Walls that have worked well.

    People are getting shot in this city. Graffiti, when put into perspective it happening IN THE CITY, really shouldn’t lead to the severe things suggested in this post.

    This is another attempt to sanitize, homogenize and suburbanize an area of the city that is one of the few left that has diversity. It also shows there is a disconnect between a younger generation and old guys who think wage garnishment is the perfect solution.

    Instead of trying to construct a police state a more educated (and rational) approach would be to offer some creative solutions.

    These aren’t gang tags so calm down. Taking a persons car as punishment is absolutely absurd, hostile, and a punishment that DOES not fit the crime.

    If you want a squeaky clean “city” designed with perfection for you and your needs to punish teenagers move to the suburbs

    • No_Illusions

      Buffalo could use a “graffiti alley.” Tons of industrial areas to host one.

      In cities like Toronto and London, these places become tourist attractions in their own right.

    • spot on

      — Coming from a non white suburbanite

    • NorthBuf

      Maybe you would not be so nonchalant about this problem if this were your home or business. These punks are criminals and should be treated as such. Giving them some sacrificial building wall to practice their vandalism is not a solution. Fines, cleanup duty and a couple weekends in jail sends a better message for this criminal activity.

      • Alex

        Not being able to think like other cities mean Buffalo will never be a progressive city,

        Its getting ridiculous to see “just like NYC” or “I’ve seen ideas like this in NYC” or “this new (hispter, all white, millennial) is doing this new thing – just like NYC” or “this restaurant just posted menus outside – just like NYC”.

        But when it comes to using the actual ideas (not some stupid menus posted outside) that NYC fully embraces, its off limits to BRO. The reason is because this site, most of the businesses promoted (with very few exception), and the entirety of Elmwood Village is all white, upper middle class who refuse to accept that others don’t think exactly like them.

        When new ideas are presented – just simply presented – it turns into a lynch mob.

        I was not advocating for vandalism, but if a city has a problem, sometimes trying alternative solutions means progress with the possibility of reducing the problem.

        Still recognized as the third poorest city in the country, there are obviously people who may need a little support when it comes to their activities.

        I have a suggestion: how about I start to advocate for all of the turds who VISIT THE CITY and have no clue how to park, and then park in front of the driveway of MY building (one of the 7 properties I own, 2 in buffalo and 5 in Brooklyn) – not the subsidized apartment MatthewK seems to have invented for me) which blocks 12 apartments of residents from getting in and out of their apartments on a regular basis ignoring the numerous signs.

        I would gladly take someones’ car who doesn’t know how to use it correctly in the city. I would probably also go with cutting off a hand – like another comment seemed to think was appropriate if it would teach people how to park in the city…

    • MatthewK

      I was waiting for the first comment defending this “gritty, necessary, aspect of urbanist city life”..
      Your attitude is no better than that of the kids that do this..(P.S. “Boe” is a very common name in the Burmese community so at least the neighborhood is embracing its diversity)
      Spoken like a true asset-less…NON property owner. I hope you lose your subsidized apartment.
      Arrest these kids…they’re not professionals. You want to draw..I’ll buy you some paper. Progressive discipline for repeat offenders.

      • Alex

        I have an apartment for rent in one of my (non-subsidized) buildings if you’re interested.

        All you had to do is ask 🙂

        • MatthewK

          So you’re a gentrifier?

          Part of the problem man…REPENT. ; – )

    • BlackRockLifer

      I have lived in Black Rock for most of my life, I in no way want a sanitized or homogeneous city nor do I want to see my neighborhood covered in graffiti, it’s not a matter taking the good with the bad. As I noted above, this is usually entitled suburbanites defacing poor neighborhoods, classicism at it’s very worst.

      • MatthewK

        PREACH!

        Quality of life crimes are a close #1 for me. Sh*t like this is a biggy.

      • Alex

        I can appreciate your position about City life. I drive past that mural daily and always wondered what the story was behind it and who worked on it.

        With that said, I know it can be frustrating to maintain that (large) mural.

        As someone who lives in Black Rock, I appreciate your ongoing work to preserve that mural and have a better understanding of your perspective.

  • Alex

    Jean-Michel Basquiat: began his career as a graffiti artist in Soho. He quit when a Village Voice reporter outed him. He then moved his work to canvas and was a Warhol protege.

    However, his signature has been appearing Buffalo which is a unique homage to a unique period in time. (“SAMO” with a crown: a tag that specifically references Basquiat)

    Are kids in Buffalo aspiring to be the next Basquiat? I think, given the benefit of the doubt, it would be great to assume they are – or at least understand who he was.

    Lady Pink made her mark in NYC in the 1980. Her work is spectacular.

    The ever allusive Bansky offers social commentary. His residency in NYC (October 2014) gave the art world 31 days of cat and mouse game.

    5Pointz in Queens which ignited modern a culture war but the story will appear in art history books.

    There is a temporal quality and ethos to graffiti and street art and as someone who loves living in cities it doesn’t conjure up the rage the Newell has toward it.

    If I have a can of spray paint, I can barely make a straight line which is why I appreciate some (not all) graffiti.

    Have a look at this link: https://www.timeout.com/newyork/art/street-art-top-ten-spots-to-see-street-art-and-graffiti-in-nyc

    • BlackRockLifer

      Problem with your argument is 90% of graffiti is crap, cherry picking the best doesn’t make it OK to deface public or private property

      • MatthewK

        But Lifter…there was that one Frenchman in NYC…he was an artist..isn’t Boe Boe is protégé? Not sorry bout your house either…I won’t apologize..thats city life. Enjoy your newly acquired art.

    • MatthewK

      Literally..the biggest grasp at relevancy I have ever seen.
      I doubt the majority of these dummies could spell artist.

    • OldFirstWard

      I happened to catch a very good movie about Basquiat on TV at about 2:00 am one evening last winter. I couldn’t stop watching it. It may have been on PBS.
      The 1996 movie is called “Basquiat” and stars Jeffrey Wright, David Bowie, Dennis Hopper, Christopher Walken, Gary Oldman and the beautiful Claire Forlani and many others. Here is a trailer:

      • Alex

        It was a great movie! Thanks for including the link.

  • HousingBubble2

    Home invasion on West Side, one victim injured
    By Matt Gryta
    Published 5:00 p.m. December 9, 2016
    Updated 2 hours ago

    SHARE
    TWEET
    EMAIL
    Buffalo Police are looking for at least two men who posed as utility workers to get into a Normal Avenue house Thursday afternoon.

    The victims said they the men claimed there was a gas leak in the house and let them in.

    Once inside, the suspects tied up one of the victims and struck him, causing facial injuries that required treatment at the Erie County Medical Center.

    One of the suspects was described as a bald, black man who is about 6 feet and one inch tall and weighing about 180 pounds.

    Homeowners should use extreme caution when strangers come to their doors, said police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge. People should always ask for proper identification and call 911 if the person is uncooperative.

    DeGeorge said police have leads to the suspects in the Thursday home invasion and are continuing an investigation.

    • BlackRockLifer

      Nothing to do with this story

      • HousingBubble2

        It sure does!

        • BlackRockLifer

          Please elaborate as to how graffiti is linked to an isolated incident of robbery.

          • HousingBubble2

            Really. All I see is vagrants when I go to the lower west side. What you are talking about is maybe 20 yrs out ! Interest rates are going up Dec 20 again !! Everyone needs to be aware.

            My goal is to prevent a housing crash in Buffalo that we will never recover from.

          • MatthewK

            There aren’t enough investors nor ambitious profit minded homesteaders to create a Buffalo housing crash from here to NYC. Renaissance or no renaissance.
            I didn’t know Glenn Beck was a BRO commenter? Seed advertisement next?
            Land is cheap..housing is cheap. Government is largely inept and big time investors/developers rarely take on anything new that won’t 150% work.
            For every home that’s sold to someone with resources in the city there are 30 more that can use attention. Outside of the major quality neighborhoods you have a handful that are SLOWLY turning and 4/5 of the city that is still untouched.

          • BlackRockLifer

            Only vagrants? You must not be looking, I see all kinds of people working to improve their neighborhood

          • PaulBuffalo

            @HousingCrash2:disqus, ChristieLou, aw, you still retain your delusional hero complex. You’re not trying to prevent anything. You’re still hiding behind multiple profiles — right, D Wahls? — and crafting nonsense on this and other sites. How much copying-and-pasting are you doing from Breitbart and other alt-right sites?

            @BlackRockLifer:disqus

          • Wise Profit

            Would you believe me if I told you that since the Federal Funds Rate was raised in Dec 17, 2015 by 0.25% that the 30-yr mortgage rate average for 2016 has decreased by 0.37%?
            Would you believe me if I told you that changing an overnight lending rate between banks has limited or no impact on 30-yr mortgage rates?

          • HousingBubble2

            Would you believe me if I told you the 30 yr. mortgage rate went up 100 bps in the last 30 days and is going higher…..where did you study economics, Buff State?

      • PaulBuffalo

        @BlackRockLifer:disqus , you expect ChristieLou, now calling himself HousingBubble2 or D Wahls, to write anything relevant to any article?

        • BlackRockLifer

          I didn’t catch that it was ChristieLou again, I thought he was under consideration by Trump for the Ambassador to Israel.

    • OldFirstWard

      Trump is going to eradicate this.

      • HousingBubble2

        I didn’t know Chris Matthews was a BRO commentator.

        Typically when homes go from 12,000 to 350000 that poses a problem in a rising interest-rate environment

        • MatthewK

          Multiply by 100,000 and you’ll have an issue.

      • BlackRockLifer

        If you mean basic decency I agree

      • Matt Marcinkiewicz

        Trump is going to eradicate home invasions on the west side of Buffalo?

        • OldFirstWard

          His Generals are going to bring out the National Guard.

          • Matt Marcinkiewicz

            welcome to the New Normal…the New Normal Avenue, that is

  • BlackRockLifer

    Graffiti is vandalism when applied to public or private property. It’s not art and 90% of it is crap. I paint over tags on the Amherst St viaduct as soon as I see them and also have painstakingly removed graffiti from our mural along Tonawanda St many times. It’s a lot of work to remove spray paint from concrete or brick and requires using toxic chemicals.
    To add insult to injury most of the more elaborate (and more difficult to remove) graffiti is the work of suburbanites that come to our city and deface our environment.
    For those defenders of this nonsense, I agree with Greeca, provide your address and we will come over to your house or neighborhood and display our artistic talent on your turf.

    • Matt Marcinkiewicz

      Perhaps you should read more carefully–I don’t think anyone here ‘defended’ tagging itself. Myself and Alex have argued for, you know, not wanting to chop limbs off the responsible parties. Way to argue against a strawman. Here I thought you (if not Picard or others) were better than this.

      • BlackRockLifer

        Of course I in no way advocated for or agreed we should employ corporal punishment. Restitution and community service is the appropriate punishment for any vandalism.
        For me this is personal, I have worked to improve my neighborhood for over 35 years and it gets old spending several hours removing or painting over graffiti. I take care of many things in the neighborhood and every hour spent removing graffiti takes time away from more constructive efforts.
        We have many challenges in Black Rock including absentee landlords, vacant properties and real poverty. I accept and even embrace the grittiness of my old industrial neighborhood as well as the true economic diversity but we do need more middle
        class residents. Graffiti is just one more problem that negatively impacts the perception of my neighborhood and the ability to attract more residents and investment.
        A few years ago two graffiti artists were arrested in Black Rock, one was from Grand Island and the other was from Clarence. It’s seems most of these artists are middle class or wealthier yet they target our poorer communities. There is a Trump like arrogance by these artists that believe they have the right to deface my neighborhood and then return home to their own graffiti free neighborhood. This is just one more example of the entitled types doing as they please and leaving the mess for us to clean up.

  • Mike Pepe

    There is a between tagging and graffiti. Tagging is the work of gangs and graffiti is the work of misguided artists.
    The best defense is immediate cover up or removal. Removal from unpainted masonry should be done by a professional to minimize damage and the chemicals can be dangerous if not used properly.
    Masonry buildings can be protected with a sacrificial coating similar to a sealer. It is easy an easy do it yourself project, nearly invisible and doesn’t allow paint to bond to brick. The cost is relatively inexpensive. These products are available at most masonry and concrete supply shops.

  • David

    The best thing to do is not give it a thought or notoriety. As I said below when Hardware painted the buildings with graffiti we started getting these little “signature” tags on everything, mostly the street light poles. The things to do is make it disappear as fast as it was tagged. When I walk my dog I look for tags on the poles. If I find one I have a can of black spray paint and I “erase’ it. It sucks if it’s on a natural unpainted surface like brick. In the lead picture the lower brick is painted anyway it takes a couple of minutes to take the fame away. And as someone said put out a surveillance camera! For my fence I keep chip brushes to paint and throw away. I’ll complain about it but I will also do something about it.

  • buffalogirl2012

    Yeah taggers are real scared of being sued in civil court … You do realize that a lawsuit is essentially pointless if the defendant has no assets, right?

  • Alex

    Bryant Park in NYC is hosting some of the worlds best “Street Artists” to not only do something different, but to show the talent in street art in a new way. I’ll return to this at the end of the comment.

    ***
    There was a lot of confusion in this thread in regard to language.

    Newell used “tagging” which is inaccurate. (He also suggesting seizing vehicles because of graffiti which, aside from being ridiculous, would present some complex legal issues like the vehicle wasn’t used in the crime.)

    GRAFFITI: is what he should have used. It comes from the Italian word “graffiato” which means to scribble and is what was in the photo. A random scribble that vandalized a building.

    TAGS: when gangs or others street artists are making their territory with a visual lexicon. Police departments that have gang units study the tags so they know what gangs are in or moving into an area.

    STREET ART: An artist with talent and a message who uses unconventional materials to create the work.

    Street art emerged in NYC in the 1970s and it was hard to mitigate so alternative solutions were developed – like the ones I proposed in another comment about using an area in the city that can be used as a collective street art wall. Someone else pointed out the Graffiti allies in other cities which have been a success.

    ****
    I’m posting this link to the event in NYC tonight just so I never have to see another misguided article and/or opinion piece on BRO claiming Buffalo is “just like NYC” or “creative like NYC” or “we have great ideas like NYC” or “we’re really creative making changes to the city” or ” i saw something like this in NYC”.

    What missing from those “great NYC ideas that Buffalo is appropriating which makes Bflo so special” are the open minded people in NYC who don’t judge and condemn things they don’t understand as quickly at BRO seems to do. The art scene in NYC is important for a reason – because there is room for everyone, from all walks of life, different backgrounds, different ideas, and the ability to have stakeholders work together to find alternative solutions to problems.

    Bryant Park: ice skating, winter market, library, carousel, board games, free Wifi, an outdoor bar, bocce ball court, chess, checkers, Chinese checkers, free movies, free yoga, and unique events like the street art project tonight.

    http://gothamist.com/2016/12/15/art_battle_2016.php