Strike Now on New Train Station While Political Will is Hot

Author: Rich Sampson

This weekend, the Buffalo News shared a commentary by Patrick J. Whalen of the Niagara Global Tourism Institute, suggesting that plans for a new Buffalo Amtrak station be put off until the reliability and time of Amtrak’s trains in New York State improves.

Mr. Whalen cites low ridership numbers at both existing Amtrak stations and frequently delayed trains as not worth the sizable investment required for a new station. Mr. Whalen’s intentions seem to be well-placed, and the data he references are accurate. There’s no doubt Western New York would benefit from more reliable and frequent intercity passenger rail options. However, the time is now to move on a new station for Buffalo, regardless if its at Central Terminal, Canalside, Larkinville or elsewhere. We’ll leave it to the local study team appointed by Mayor Brown to make that decision.

Political will for a new station has clearly coalesced at the present moment. Sen. Schumer and Rep. Higgins seem confident they can line-up federal funds that would support much of the project. Given Western New York’s legacy of inaction, any time when political leadership comes together to forge a solution, its best to take advantage of those rare circumstances. There presently is no similar will to substantially upgrade passenger rail infrastructure in Upstate New York, as desperately as that is needed, to concur with at least part of Mr. Whalen’s argument.

Moving forward with a new Buffalo station does not preclude improving the rail infrastructure, either in the short- or long-term future. To use a holiday season analogy, it would be similar to arguing we cannot cook the turkey until the mashed potatoes are ready. Both are needed. It’s rather unlikely the station momentum would shift to the rail infrastructure. Instead, it would likely evaporate and the current dreary ‘Amshacks’ would remain.

Moreover, whichever station site is selected, it’s envisioned to serve as not only a train station but a community gathering point to spur redevelopment projects (Central Terminal and/or leverage existing activity centers (Canalside, Larkvinville), which may attract additional ridership for Amtrak service. Neither current Amtrak facility inspires much in the way of wanderlust. The Exchange Street station borders on condemned status.

Many are also eager to speculate on the impacts on Amtrak operations vis-a-vis the Belt Line or Niagara Branch, whether Metro Rail might be expanded Terminal or a new commuter rail service be launched should Central Terminal be chosen as the location. I’ll return to that discussion in about a week’s time to scratch our collective itch about rail transit plans, however unlikely they are.

  • concernedbuffalo

    What is the point of spending all of that money on a train station for a train system that is totally unreliable, never on time, and out-dated. Talk about throwing good money after bad.

    • Rich Sampson

      Apparently you missed everything I wrote in the article. You make a false assumption that the political might would just transfer to infrastructure upgrades. It probably wouldn’t.

  • LongGoneeee

    “it’s envisioned to serve as not only a train station but a community gathering point”

    By who? Is the airport a community gathering point? No, it’s an airport. It’s designed to be as efficient as possible and by doing so is an asset to the region.

    The train station needs to be an asset to bring people into the region. Period.

    • Rich Sampson

      Please review the plans for Central Terminal. The project would include far more than only rail service.

  • Jason Whelan

    The need for reliability with Amtrak is a much needed part of the equation, I’ll agree with that synopsis. However, the problem is the fact most right of way (ROW) is owned by CSXT or Norfolk Southern and as such, there is more freight than passenger traffic in this area.

    I believe if Amtrak offered more of a “commuter rail” based system such as GO (Government of Ontario) Transit in the Greater Toronto Area. The NFTA has completely missed the mark in the realm of making commuter rail traffic a priority in this area. They simply follow the old IRC (International Railway Corporation) philosophy of more buses/less streetcars.

    We have the ROW in this area to complete an impressive commuter rail system with current rail infrastructure or to replace rail lines.

    For example, the most noticeable ROW that would be beneficial to commuters and visitors would be the Niagara rail corridor. This CSX owned rail line which is generally utilized by Amtrak only from Black Rock through Downtown Buffalo/Larkinville is what I will focus on.

    This rail line connects to the VIA Rail station in Niagara Falls, Ontario and it’s American terminus is the new rails station in Niagara Falls. Now stay with me. Currently VIA Rail trains travel to the Niagara Falls, Ontario side whereas the Amtrak trains cross over. Also to note, in the summer months, the GO commuter trains (Niagara Seasonal/Lake Shore Line) do also travel from Toronto to Niagara and back. Utilize this during the summer months as well to ferry passengers and visitors to Buffalo.

    Utilizing the same “honor pay” system as GO currently does along with the NFTA, a train ride from Niagara Falls, Ontario to Union Station in Toronto costs me roughly $28 USD roundtrip. Not bad at all. As well, I can bring my bicycle with me.

    For the NFTA to either purchase rail rolling stock and several standard diesel locomotives and/or to work out a deal with Amtrak, this same type of “commuter system” would be utilized I believe heavily during the summer months and winter months by Canadians shopping, tourists as well as locals.

    Simply put along the line several commuter stations, such as one at Canalside in North Tonawanda at the Remington Lofts, in the Town of Tonawanda in the vicinity of Military and Ensminger or Sheridan Drive where the rail overpass is. Black Rock section near the new lofts along the rail line, one at Canalside Buffalo, Larkinville, and then to the Central Terminal. This is just my brainstorm for one single line but have studied the rail infrastructure and past triumphs and failures of local railway corporations throughout the years.

    Community input is a needed item here. I lived along the Belt Line for 12 years in North Buffalo before moving to the Town of Tonawanda/Kenmore. However, I would benefit from commuter rail service as this line is currently at the end of my street and as one, I tire of driving downtown sometimes and I like the ability to live in a metro area that has mass transit. I know many people in the Tonawandas that would also utilize it for events in both summer and winter at Canalside.

    • Buffalo Resurrection

      You know your history and facts well and I am impressed, I can only add that with the housing market in and around the GTA beyond reach for the average working class it may be prudent to offer commuter trains to Toronto as potential home owners may be interested in living in WNY but commute to all-points-north up to and including the GTA.

    • Rich Sampson

      Shared many of the same ideas in this post for Buffalo Rising in 20120: https://www.buffalorising.com/2012/08/commuter-rail-in-buffalo-niagara/

    • BlackRockLifer

      “For example the most noticeable ROW that would be beneficial to commuters and visitors would be the Niagara rail corridor”
      That just happens to be the same route as Western New York’s first railroad, the Buffalo and Black Rock Railroad. The railroad was built in 1834 and became the Buffalo and Niagara Falls Railroad in 1835.

    • No_Illusions

      Also could do the Villages of Lancaster and Depew, and all the way to Batavia if demand was high enough.

      Just need a few trains and a few more stations.

  • grovercleveland

    In other words “spend tens of millions of taxpayer dollars before people wake up and realize what a stupid idea this is”

  • Buffalove

    While I like the idea here, there is no way that this could work financially. And I don’t mean that a new station isn’t the right idea, or that it won’t be worth it eventually, but the timing is a huge part of this. In order for a project to be financially viable it has to make money ASAP, as the money you make early on is much more impactful to a project’s value than money earned later (time value of money). So while “build it now while there’s policitical pressure” may get it done sooner, I highly doubt that investors – private or governmental – would be willing to devote limited capital to a project with a delay in the returns. So maybe when there is committed capital to improving the poor infrastructure for commuter rail by CSX/Amtrak/etc, we should then commit our own to building the station.

    • 300miles

      “In order for a project to be financially viable it has to make money ASAP”

      How do the current train stations in Depew or Exchange Street “make money”? How would a new train station not make the same numbers the old ones do?

    • No_Illusions

      Public Transportation doesn’t produce much direct income.

      Most of the benefits are indirect and much harder to give a monetary amount.

      Such a rail line would serve 40% of the region’s population and 50% (if not more) of the region’s job base.