Stretch Out @ Melting Point

The Melting Point has successfully expanded its presence in Allentown. The restaurant, dedicated to concocting an array of grilled cheese sandwiches built upon the comfort food experience, has now opened its expanded seating area.

This is the perfect time of year to try out the offerings at Melting Point. When there’s a chill in the air, there’s nothing better than an ooey-gooey cheesy creation, topped with a medley of offerings such as thick house cut bacon, corned beef, apple bacon jam, house pickled beets, etc.

And now the once-tiny restaurant has doubled in size, while retaining its quaint nature that customers are accustomed to.

Sometimes a growth trajectory like this is the best plan for success – start off small and gain a loyal following, and then expand once you’re ready to do so. The Melting Point started off simple, selling grilled cheese sandwiches and soups. That same formula remains today. The only real difference is that customers now have a bit of room to stretch out and enjoy their meals in-house.

Buffalo Melting Point | 244 Allen Street | Buffalo, New York | (716) 768-0426 | Facebook

  • Andy Wulf

    Very, very glad to see this. I have no idea, but just from casual observation it seemed like this place was struggling to compete with Allen Street Poutine for the late-night after-drinking crowd, because of the lack of seating. They both have good food, and both deserve to succeed.

  • Mike Shriver

    Love this place. Glad the expansion is complete!

  • Alex

    Great news for Melting Point. Love the food and looking forward to more space.

  • JRL

    An advertisement disguised as an article — Nice!