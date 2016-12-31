Sabres’ Zach Bogosian’s Casino for a Cause

Many people remember former Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ryan Miller’s star-studded charity parties that raised money for The Streadfast Foundation. Over seven years, Miller teamed up with Buffalo special events impresario Therese Forton-Barnes to host some super fun themed parties that involved Buffalo Sabres and party attendees. It was certainly a highlight on Buffalo’s social and entertainment calendar and is missed.

Cry no more. The good times are back, with Sabres defensemen Zach Bogosian teaming up with Forton-Barnes to create Casino for a Cause on Saturday, January 7th at 7:00 p.m. at the Town Ballroom, 681 Main St., in downtown Buffalo. Casino for a Cause is the inaugural event to benefit the BOGO Bunch, a charity that Bogosian and his wife, Bianca, formed in 2015 to raise funds for the Buffalo Wellness Centers Juicer Fund and Roswell Park Cancer Institute.

Town Ballroom will be transformed back to a bygone era when the Queen City’s finest club was filled with showgirls and tough guys like Al Capone. Casino for a Cause will include live music, an amazing auction, open bar and mouthwatering appetizers provided by local restaurants. Bogosian and his Buffalo Sabres teammates will deal the cards and work the gaming tables at Buffalo’s ultimate nightclub party with a purpose. As with previous events hosted by Forton-Barnes, you have no idea who you’ll run into!

Event highlights include:

The inaugural theme “Casino for a Cause”. Travel back in time to the Town Ballroom’s heyday when the former “Town Casino” was filled with shuffling showgirls and tough guys playing cards.

Silent and live auction

Music provided by Bob Greco and the Rat Pack Band along with guest DJ at 10 p.m.

Tickets can be purchase through The Bogo Bunch Foundation website.

Lead image: Zemgus Girgensons, Zach Bogosian, Matt Moulson

Photos by Joe Cascio