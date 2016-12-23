Rideshare Rallies at Thin Man Brewery and Brennan’s Bowery Bar

It looks as if everyone is finally getting antsy in Buffalo, as they are starting to demand that this city get its fair share of rideshare. On Thursday, December 29, 2016, from 6pm to 10pm, the public is invited to Thin Man Brewery on Elmwood and Brennan’s Bowery Bar to show their collective resolve to get a rideshare service that most other cities take for granted.

Just a few weeks ago, on Thanksgiving Eve, more than 43,000 people opened their ridesharing apps expecting Uber service Upstate but they found none.

“The fact that ride sharing, whether it be Uber or Lyft, is not in Buffalo yet is not only unfortunate but it’s embarrassing,” said Mike Shatzel, owner of the two establishments. “We’re the largest city in America that doesn’t have this wonderful technology that benefits everyone. Without even mentioning the obvious financial and social benefits to local businesses that would come with this, it ultimately becomes a public safety issue. In cities where ridesharing is available – the amount of DWIs and drinking related accidents has plummeted. Considering how much Buffalo likes the occasional recreational soda, this is a no brainer for our beloved city. On top of that, it would provide parking relief for the Elmwood Village, Allentown, Downtown, and the Hertel area, which we all know is a growing problem. Let’s all get together on this and make something happen!”

