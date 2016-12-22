Preservation Buffalo Niagara Reaffirms Opposition to Willert Park Demolition

In light of the continued push to demolish the historic Willert Park Housing Complex, Preservation Buffalo Niagara is reaffirming their opposition to the demolition. Below is the letter the leading non-profit, preservation advocacy group has sent to the Buffalo Planning Board.

Dear Mr. Morell,

Preservation Buffalo Niagara would like to renew its strenuous objections to the proposed demolition of the Willert Park Courts/Alfred D. Price Courts.

As you know, this property has been deemed eligible the National Register of Historic Places, under Criteria A (property is associated with events that have made a significant contribution to the broad patterns of our history) and Criteria C (Property embodies the distinctive characteristics of a type, period, or method of construction or that represents the work of a master, or possesses high artistic values, or represents a significant and distinguishable entity whose components lack individual distinction). This property was also unanimously approved for recognition as a local landmark by the City of Buffalo Preservation Board, although the Common Council subsequently decided not to approve that listing.

These buildings, completed in 1939, have significance in the categories of architecture, art, community planning and development, ethnic heritage, and landscape architecture. In 1940, they were singled out by the Museum of Modern Art in New York as a significant example of modern architecture in the Northeast Region of the United States. This project was one of the first built under the United State Housing Agency, created by Franklin D. Roosevelt as part of the New Deal. It was one of the first developments specifically planned for African American residents, and was heavily advocated for by the Buffalo Urban League at the time.

In addition to the architectural significance of the buildings and the historical and social importance of the site, these buildings are also notable for the series of cast relieve sculptures based on the themes of labor and family life, which ornament them. Designed and crafted by Robert Crombach and Herbert Ambellan, these sculptures garnered national attention, and were one of the reasons that MOMA singled out Willert Park as one of eight significant architectural treasures of Buffalo, putting this development in the company of the Larkin Administration Building, the Guaranty Building, and Kleinhan's Musical Hall.

These buildings are not without their controversy. They contribute to the narrative of housing and social segregation in the City of Buffalo. In so doing, they also contribute significantly to our understanding of how our City has developed, and how we are continuing to think about housing, neighborhood, and community. To lose these buildings would not only continue the destruction of Modern Architecture in Buffalo, it would also hamper our ability to tell our story as a community – a story that we are still in the midst of telling. As Buffalo begins to grow again, as population is added, especially to our downtown and adjacent East Side neighborhoods, how we will understand and honor those who have lived and created community here?

The historical and architectural significance of these buildings cannot be summarized in a letter such as this. Therefore, I have attached the National Register Nomination that was prepared for these properties in 2011 by Preservation Buffalo Niagara at the behest of the Jesse Nash House and the Michigan Street Preservation Corporation. This document outlines the full significance of the site. The reason that these buildings have not been placed on the National Register is only because the Buffalo Municipal Housing Agency will not consent to their listing, not because of any defect or question regarding the application itself.

Additionally, the State Historic Preservation Office has determined that the demolition of these properties will have a significant adverse impact on State historic resources, and that any State or Federal funding for these projects will be subject to a Section 106 Review, meaning that any public funding that is being sought for the development of this project may not be approved. It is therefore highly premature for the Planning Board to be considering this application at this time, knowing that funding may well be denied for the project. The 106 process must be allowed to play out prior to any approvals given by the City of Buffalo.

Finally, as these projects are eligible for the National Resister, rehabbing the existing buildings would result in 40% of the costs of such work to be paid for through the State and Federal Historic Tax Credits, resulting not just in a higher quality, more architecturally significant project than what is proposed, but also representing a more resource-savvy development project. PBN would be more than happy to work with the developer to gain access to these resources. Historic Tax Credits can also be coupled with Low Income Housing Tax Credits, further reducing the cost of this project while also ensuring that we maintain affordable housing in our central city core.

Should you have any questions or wish to discuss this issue further, please do not hesitate to contact me at any time.

Sincerely,

Jessie Fisher

Executive Director

CC: Nadine Merrero

George Arthur

Paul McDonnell

Terry Robinson

Council President Darius Pridgen