Out to Bid: Phase One Work at One Seneca Tower

Douglas Development is moving forward with work at One Seneca Tower, less than three months after purchasing the vacant complex for $12.6 million. Bids are due January 12 for “Phase 1 Asbestos Abatement and Demolition Work”.

The first phase involves the three and four-story plaza ‘wings’ surrounding the tower (blue highlighted below). That jives with what downtown interests have heard: Douglas is talking to grocers and local and out-of-town restaurants about taking space in the building’s base next year. Bringing life to the low-rise sections of the complex will provide some momentum as Douglas finalizes plans for the tower.

R&P Oak Hill is general contractor on the project and Antunovich Associates 1s architect. Antunovich, with offices in Arlington, Virginia and Chicago, has worked on a number of Douglas’ previous projects.

The work out to bid is non-structural. The contractor will be responsible for removing office partitions and interior walls, doors, crop ceilings, etc. Lobby areas are not included in this phase (shaded areas below). Work is expected to begin in early-February and finish May 1 according to the preliminary schedule:



