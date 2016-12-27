Officially Eliminated… and the Predictable Results

The hardest part about sneaking into the playoffs was Buffalo taking care of its own business. Everything that needed to happen went according to plan until the Bills blew a late game lead against Miami. Over the weekend, Denver, TN, Indy and Baltimore ALL lost which would have left the Bills with only a couple things to happen in week 17. If there is one thing I am sure of, it’s this: IF Buffalo had pulled out a win vs Miami, they would have figured out how to fall apart vs the Jets next week.

As far as the Dolphins game, Tyrod had a decent day but was it enough to change the mind of the Bills brass? Now, on to Rex, just a terrible, terrible way to exit (Rex and his brother Rob have been let go as of earlier today). How in the world do you put the game on the shoulders of Reggie Bush when your other two backs are tearing it up? If that was not his call, he HAS to step up as head coach and veto it right away. Once Bush touched the ball, they were knocked out of field goal range and I was left scratching my head (to put it mildly). If that was not bad enough, he actually decided to punt the ball with under 4 minutes to go when a tie did nothing to help their playoff push. His entire career was on the line and he PUNTED! He deserves the fate coming to him and I would not be surprised if his NFL career ended on Saturday.

SO what is to become of this team now that the off-season is upon us? I honestly can’t even begin to guess what is in store for this team as a whole new scheme is on the way. If Rex’s defense had just an ounce of what they used to be from his Jets days, I have no doubt the Bills would be heading to the post-season. I wish they had Tyrod for one more year while they continued to search for the long term answer but his contract will not allow that to happen. One thing I can tell you, OneBuffalo is one big, hot mess.