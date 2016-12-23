Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Nexus – Tim Tielman’s Vision for Canalside

13 Comments

Urbanist Tim Tielman (Campaign for Greater Buffalo) recently came up with a more comprehensive vision/site plan for Canalside. The plan shows building density that helps to create a sense of place, with commercial and residential components. It also pays homage to the styles of buildings that once stood at this site in one instance, while creating more a contemporary setting in another. Tielman incorporated views of the water whenever possible, outdoor piazza style café settings, and even an intermodal aspect to the plan.

The church-looking tower is reminiscent of many of the church towers that can still be found throughout the city today, and even others that were demolished at the waterfront. The wharf-style buildings recall the days when the waterfront was bustling with activity. Natural courtyard settings are created by placing the buildings in key parcels, thus humanizing the spaces. There is also protection from the elements during the colder months, that would become desirable places to live and visit.

This is the type of infill that we need to see at Canalside. It’s what was meant to be there all along. The plan has a great urban feel, and would surely draw in shops and restaurants that would line the streets creating a shopping destination. Plus, with residential on the upper floors, a real neighborhood would be created, not just a place for sightseers. There’s even a flat iron-ish building present, which adds a style of building no longer present in Buffalo.

The buildings all leave plenty of room to interact with the canal waters. The buildings and courtyards are all interconnected with pedestrian bridges and walkways. And the intermodal station is located right along Main Street, which is perfectly situated to accommodate the Metro Rail traffic and bus passengers.

Tielman says that the land in question is owned/operated by The City, The State and the BMHA. All three would have to work together to create the vision. The children’s museum is incorporated into the site, and Tielman is even proposing that the carousel be positioned at the top of the museum. The two could work in tandem – it would free up land, save money, create a more year round destination, and allow the two to combine resources.

Tim says that by using timeless materials and creating a humanized scale, this waterfront destination would never get old. It would always feel natural, not like it was built as a short term amusement space. Ultimately, he would like to see seamless connectivity with Shelton Square (heart of the city), which once existed. He notes that Joseph Ellicott was a genius in the way that he created the street grid, and we must respect his plan. He’s even changing his tune about The Skyway – he feels that by removing it, along with off-ramps and interchanges. He feels that the natural bed of the Erie Canal could be extended, and more land could be freed up to continue to build upon this vision.

Tielman is the guy who set up the site plan for Larkin Square. In that instance, he set out to create a place where people could interact on a more intimate basis. He wants the same thing for the Inner Harbor. There would be smaller gathering places at the Inner Harbor on much more humanized parameters. And for those who feel that there should be more public space (like it is right now with open lawns and concerts), he points to the Outer Harbor as an offering. By continuing to develop the Inner Harbor, the added development should help to subsidize the open outdoor recreational land at the Out Harbor. Tielman is pushing for a ferry baot (every five minutes) between the Inner and Outer Harbors to enhance the connectivity.

The plan that you see here has been in the works for the last two years. It is independent of any current discussions regarding the future of the Amtrak Station. Tielman has been in discussions with myriad parties regarding the plan. “It goes beyond the 2004 Master Plan,” he told me. “We need a cohesive vision, not just a jumble of mishmashed buildings that people would get tired of. This could even be a template for other neighborhoods. We need to bring back the Nexus that existed 100 years ago.”

  • Why is the old HSBC called the “NEXUS” tower?

    As much as I hate Tim Tielman for always getting in the way of some progress… The concept looks great. My only gripe is that he wants the train station in its old location, which is in a very undeveloped part of the downtown (yes, I realize it’s just a block or so away from Canalside, but it’s all parking lot & highway overpass there)

  • Ian

    some of these pictures remind me of when I was in the city center of Amsterdam. Nice density. Would love to see this executed.

  • townline

    If anything, ECHDC, do you notice how Tim’s design does NOT construct the E&M building on top of a right of way and dead-end one of the pedestrian bridges you just built as a part of a $23million public infrastructure project?

    Whether its Tim, a local planner or even an architect – can we please have ECHDC employ a single person who understands development, public spaces and site access/circulation?

    • UrbanLove

      Agreed on the need for one design team who can think strategically and comprehensively. Then, implement that vision.
      It’s becoming too hodge podge down there–they are throwing a lot up against the wall to see what sticks.
      Time to infill with quality buildings.

      • davvvvid

        All they need to do is hire a good architecture firm with a track record. I cannot figure out why Buffalo keeps letting the wrong people make such important decisions.

    • breckenridge

      The Explore and More museum has been a ridiculous project since the beginning. A good idea on paper, but flawed in execution – well there hasn’t been any execution yet… Still not sure how a small children’s play museum in an old office building in East Aurora has landed a free building in one of the most prominent parcels at Canalside (if it ever comes to fruition).

  • wcperspective

    Great concept, anyone at ECHDC awake?

    That underground train station is going to get a nice heap of diesel exhaust!

  • Doug Wallis

    get rid of the access ramps from the skyway the you might have something

    • Mr. B

      Yes — you’d have an overhead highway with no access . . .

      .

  • Michael DiPasquale

    Looks great.

  • Bringing back Buffalo

    I mean anyone can toss some building together and make them look adequate. My question is, how much? Where’s the funding coming from? How much in infrastructure would the city have to pay for? Can the site support that much density? Where are you getting retailers from? What you’ve done is the easy part. The other 95 percent of the plan is getting it to come to fruition.

    • Tbuff90

      He’s proposing a master plan for the site to give an idea of how he would like it all to be built up at some point. Obviously there wouldn’t be any details about what things would cost from a master plan. This simply is just a guide so that when those things you cite are in place they have an idea of where things will go and how they should be designed/incorporated to give the area cohesion. The things shown in the renderings would be subject to change based on the need/limitations of the tenant/financier/builder.

  • Tbuff90

    I hope the ECHDC pays attention to this and incorporates some of the ideas here into their vision for canal side. Also hope that they start moving on some of the projects they’ve proposed that have been in limbo for years now.