Most Popular Borrowed Materials from Buffalo & Erie County Public Libraries in 2016

Every year we post the most borrow materials from the Buffalo & Erie County Public Libraries. The list(s) give us a chance to see what’s popular here in Buffalo, while discovering a little bit about where we live at the same time.

The overarching rundown is compiled by analyzing the reading habits of 300,000 library patrons in WNY, throughout the course of the year. Hopefully this list will inspire you to do some more reading in 2017. And don’t forget to support your local libraries in the process!

Most requested books

The Nightingale by Kristin Hannah

The Girl on the Train by Paula Hawkins

A Man Called Ove by Fredrik Backman

Adult Fiction – most popular titles

Rogue Lawyer by John Grisham

The Girl on the Train by Paula Hawkins – top choice in 2015

Cross Justice by James Patterson

Adult Non-Fiction – most popular titles

The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up: The Japanese Art of Decluttering and Organizing by Marie Kondō

Buffalo Memories: The Early Years by The Buffalo News

When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

Young Adult/Teen – most popular titles

Divergent by Veronica Roth – top choice the past two years

Allegiant by Veronica Roth

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children by Ransom Riggs

Children’s Fiction – most popular titles

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days by Jeff Kinney

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Third Wheel by Jeff Kinney

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Old School by Jeff Kinney

Children’s Non-Fiction – most popular titles

Minecraft: Redstone Handbook by Nick Farwell

LEGO Play Book: Ideas to Bring Your Bricks to Life by Daniel Lipkowitz

The Big Book of Hacks for Minecrafters by Megan Miller

eBook Fiction – most requested title 2 years in a row

The Girl on the Train by Paula Hawkins

eBook Non-Fiction – most requested title

The Boys in the Boat: Nine Americans and Their Epic Quest for Gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics by Daniel James Brown

The People’s Choice Book – selected through online voting

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Parts One and Two by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne, and John Tiffany

Buffalo & Erie County Public Library System Director Mary Jean Jakubowski had a few favorite books this year, each one about perseverance, hope and survival:

The Nightingale by Kristin Hannah; The Art of Risk: The New Science of Courage, Caution & Chance by Kayt Sukel; and Etched in Sand: A True Story of Five Siblings Who Survived an Unspeakable Childhood on Long Island by Regina Calcaterra.

