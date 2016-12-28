More Parking Proposed for Cobblestone District

The Cobblestone/Parking District is getting more parking. Ellicott Development is proposing to construct a “temporary” 139-space parking lot along West Market Street adjacent to its mixed-use complex, The Fairmont.

From Ellicott Development’s application to the Planning Board:

The above referenced property is a vacant commercial lot, which sits on the north side of Perry Street near Michigan Ave. The site is a block away from our mixed-use building, The Fairmont, at 199 Scott Street, which is now fully occupied with a mix of offices, residential, and restaurant space.

Ellicott Development is proposing to create a temporary 139 space parking lot is to meet the demand of parking spaces for our tenants at 199 Scott Street. In the near future, we anticipate using the site for a new development that would include a mixed-use building and parking structure.

The parking lot has been in the works for a year. The City agreed to abandon both East Market and West Market streets and sell a nondescript Buffalo Sewer Authority building at 190 Perry Street in late 2015. Those sales were completed in August for a total of $633,400.

The Planning Board will review the parking lot site plan at its January 3 meeting.