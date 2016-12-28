Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

More Parking Proposed for Cobblestone District

11 Comments

The Cobblestone/Parking District is getting more parking. Ellicott Development is proposing to construct a “temporary” 139-space parking lot along West Market Street adjacent to its mixed-use complex, The Fairmont.

From Ellicott Development’s application to the Planning Board:

The above referenced property is a vacant commercial lot, which sits on the north side of Perry Street near Michigan Ave. The site is a block away from our mixed-use building, The Fairmont, at 199 Scott Street, which is now fully occupied with a mix of offices, residential, and restaurant space.

Ellicott Development is proposing to create a temporary 139 space parking lot is to meet the demand of parking spaces for our tenants at 199 Scott Street. In the near future, we anticipate using the site for a new development that would include a mixed-use building and parking structure.

The parking lot has been in the works for a year. The City agreed to abandon both East Market and West Market streets and sell a nondescript Buffalo Sewer Authority building at 190 Perry Street in late 2015. Those sales were completed in August for a total of $633,400.

The Planning Board will review the parking lot site plan at its January 3 meeting.

  • Josh Robinson

    When the city decides to sell whole streets to a developer, you have to expect this result. Poor leadership and planning from City Hall on this one.

    Maybe someday there will be something in the Cobblestone District worth building a neighborhood around. For now, it’s a few entertainment options (Casino, Key Bank Center, Ironworks, Helium, Fairmont) surrounded by a sea of surface parking.

  • HwA

    There is no such thing as temporary parking. It’s about as temporary as a temporary tax. Check out the “temporary” parking lot in Allentown where the old Artvoice building was demo’d. That lot had ZBA approval to be “temporary” until last spring. Just drove past it last week, full of cars.

    • Dillon Fitzgerald

      Could argue that ever surface parking lot is temporary. Much easy to begin construction on flat lot than most anything else. Not thrilled about it either but at least they are getting things done down there. Have to rember they don not own all lots in this sea of parking and their tenant/customers likely do not want to pay the fees associated with using them.

      • HwA

        I don’t disagree with you. I quibble with calling it temporary as a way to make it more palatable. If you have no viable development plans, then it’s not a temporary parking lot, it’s a parking lot.

        • Dillon Fitzgerald

          Could also argue it’s a better and higher use than the sea of vacant grass lots that litter the area. I try not to throw stones at the guys doing the heavy lifting down there.

  • Matthew Moje

    Would much rather see them build the mixed use building and parking ramp now!

  • Giovanni Centurione

    Thank gawd that Green Code got the green light yesterday. I hope we don’t end up with more ‘surface’ lots.

  • Fly Street

    Ellicott Development = Parking Lots is equal to Carl Paladino = Racist.

  • disqus_etPpWltdKD

    Ureal. Temporary = many decades. This is Carl. Look at the stalled projects/parking lots on Court Street, between Pearl and Franklin. Look at the same thing where he was the designated “developer” of “The Carlo”…..should have been named “The Car Lot”.

  • Bradley J. Bethel Jr.

    No more parking lots. Build an actual building that will contribute to the area.

  • 300miles

    “Temporary Parking” from Ellicott is bullshit.