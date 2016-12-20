Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Lease Opportunity – 560 Delaware Avenue

11 Comments

Is your company looking to move into the heart of the city? Have you outgrown that old space? Do you want to relocate to a building that is surrounded by a vibrant mix of residential and commercial? Have you been waiting for the right opportunity to make a change?

If so, Ellicott Development Company has the perfect building, at the ideal location. 560 Delaware Avenue has been newly refurbished with new windows, a new facade, entryway and roof. It is located at a high profile intersection, directly across from the brand new Colter Bay – serving up the best steak sandwich in the city. Not only are there great views onto the historic Allentown District, the building is also right down the street from the thriving Medical Campus.

The city is hot. The time is now. Come be a part of the renaissance.

Following are the specs:

Upgrades of mechanical components of the building, elevators and restrooms have also been recently completed.

Highlights:

  • 1st Floor – 2,226sf office/retail space, 2nd Floor – 2,605sf office space available
  • Landlord will remodel-to-suit tenant requirements
  • Private, gated on-site and street parking
  • Close to Buffalo’s new Medical Campus
  • Surrounded by restaurants, convenience stores, gas stations and drug stores
  • Gross Rental Rate includes heat, daily janitorial services and routine maintenance
  • Steps from NFTA Metro Rail and Bus Service

Get connected: Ellicott Development | 716-854-0060 | leasing@ellicottdevelopment.com

  • BufChester

    I generally roll my eyes at the commenters who complain about “for sale” postings on BRO for residential properties, but this really does seem to take the line between even BRO’S very modest journalistic credibility and outright pandering and rip it to shreds.

  • eagercolin

    Paid advertisements should be labeled as such.

    • JCCAP

      I can say with 100% certainty that this is not a paid advertisement. This is an example of what Buffalo Rising was founded on, promoting things that are happening in the City of Buffalo. Getting a tenant in a building within in the city only helps the economy within the city. Nothing more. Nothing less.

      • eagercolin

        There’s no shortage of buildings looking for tenants — can we expect stories about them all? How exciting!

      • sydsizer

        Let’s say you are correct; that this is not a paid advertisement. Do everyone a favor and write an ‘story’ that doesn’t sound like one. At least do a little work to make it seem legit. Most other stories have a handful of other pictures too, aside from just the facade – where might those pictures be? The only picture you have seems to come directly from http://www.ellicottdevelopment.com/portfolio/560-delaware-ave/ … Your story is flimsy.

    • Arrowhead74

      Have you ever been on Curbed? BRO is like Curbed but with blue cheese instead of ranch.

  • Flyguy2pt0

    “The city is hot” raises a question for me. How much of the city in reality is “hot”? I personally believe it might be a quarter of the city, leaving 75% of the City off the radar in status quo land or continued decline. The “neighborhood is hot” I might believe. This raises bigger questions about the metro area as whole. How much of the Buffalo Metro is truly “hot”? How about Western New York in general including Rochester, Jamestown, Niagara Falls, Batavia, Olean, etc? Seems to me there are some “hot pockets”…no not the microwave kind, but an on balance condition is not very hot at all. Where is the in migration into WNY from places far and wide? Population growth not based on populations within the same region just moving into “hot pockets” where real estate is in demand. You have metros out there putting up overall 15%-20% growth numbers within a decade! I would say those are “hot”. I would absolutely love WNY to hit aggressive re-growth rates but until then there just appears to be this air of falseness about all the enthusiastic cheering about how great everything is.

    • Terrier1

      There has been a lot of migration for jobs at the Coventus Building and the Medical Corridor.
      My neighborhood group took a tour there last year. Another well dressed group was also touring. It turned out that they were researchers from around the world who were coming to work in Buffalo – and were also looking for homes. There were researchers from Japan, Australia, New Zealand and Europe…about 30 people in the group.

  • breckenridge

    I would love to work in this area of the city – so much more vibrant at all hours than the CBD, which becomes a ghost town at 5pm.

  • Terrier1

    Sorry, but no place managed by Ellicott Development is a great place to work!

  • artificialbutalive

    LMAO, did you take that description directly from the MLS listing. Wow….