The more that we learn about the demolished Frank Lloyd Wright Administration Building, the easier it will be to build some day. After learning about the Frank Lloyd Wright Revival Initiative earlier this year, architect David Romero has now, for the first time ever, created full color images that show what the iconic building would have looked like in all of its glory. See Hooked on the Past.

From the red brick and pink-tinted mortar to the lush green plants that grew in the atrium, Romero has managed to bring the architectural masterpiece back to life, if only for a moment. Seeing the color version of the building, both inside and out, makes me yearn to see this building standing again in its original setting.

Years ago, there were those who said that rebuilding the administration building would never happen. These days, there are more and more hints that such an accomplishment might be possible. Thankfully, if the decision was ever made to rebuild, the forlorn site where the building once stood is only a parking lot. Let’s hope that it stays that way, so that the window of opportunity will never close.