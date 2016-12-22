Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Hooked On The Past

11 Comments

The more that we learn about the demolished Frank Lloyd Wright Administration Building, the easier it will be to build some day. After learning about the Frank Lloyd Wright Revival Initiative earlier this year, architect David Romero has now, for the first time ever, created full color images that show what the iconic building would have looked like in all of its glory. See Hooked on the Past.

From the red brick and pink-tinted mortar to the lush green plants that grew in the atrium, Romero has managed to bring the architectural masterpiece back to life, if only for a moment. Seeing the color version of the building, both inside and out, makes me yearn to see this building standing again in its original setting. 

Years ago, there were those who said that rebuilding the administration building would never happen. These days, there are more and more hints that such an accomplishment might be possible. Thankfully, if the decision was ever made to rebuild, the forlorn site where the building once stood is only a parking lot. Let’s hope that it stays that way, so that the window of opportunity will never close.

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes'

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

8197 posts
  • Mr. B

    “The more that we learn about the demolished Frank Lloyd Wright Administration Building, the easier it will be to build some day.”

    Hm, that’s all it takes? Just “learning” about it?

    No mention of funding, location, or — most important — purpose?

    I love how people think its possible to just wave a magic wand and conjure up a long-demolished office building that served a company that went out of existence some 75 years ago . . .

    .

    • Bradley J. Bethel Jr.

      The Larkin Administration Building was built at 680 Seneca Street, where they even have placemarkers on the sidemark, and a tiny fragment of the remaining structure surrounding what is currently a parking lot. Determining the location would not be a problem.

      As far as funding, a new building would be backed by the current momentum in Larkinville. Much of the buildings that were previously abandoned have been revived for new business ventures, accompanied by new infrastructure for the Seneca Street corridor and year-round venues that have proven successful.

      The question we should be asking is, do the original Frank Lloyd Wright blueprints exist with which to rebuild this structure?

      An EXACT replica of the Larkin Administration Building may not be probable, yet even an entirely different building with architecture respecting the character of Larkinville would be far more useful than the existing parking lot. The Cyclorama at 369 Franklin Street originated as a panoramic art museum from the 1890’s, and took on several different occupations throughout the first half of the 20th Century. Having been rescued from demolition during the 1980’s, it has since been reused for office space, when it could’ve been just another bit of history lost to parking lot bringing little value to the downtown area.

      • BuffaloGals

        And all the success in Larkinville (and the Cyclorama building) stem from existing buildings. In Larkinville, they all used historic tax credits too, right? Larkinville is nice, and an astounding improvement over what was there, but its not some booming neighborhood that has endless resources and investment to build a brand new, crazy expensive reconstruction of this building with no apparent use.

      • Randy503

        “As far as funding, a new building would be backed by the current momentum in Larkinville.”

        How so? First we need to understand the costs, which are going to be very high. With the Darwin Martin house restoration running over $50 Million, you can bet that a total rebuild of the Administration Building will be significantly higher. Even if it were just $100 million, where is this money going to come from? Donations? That will take an enormous effort over years. And that’s just to build it — annual maintanence needs to be raised as well. Gift shop proceeds won’t cut it.

        If it’s a business funding, then companies or people want an ROI. So we would have to come up with a business plan for having the building make money If so, what would it be?

        I’m not against rebuilding it, and in fact would love to see it. But it requires enormous amounts of effort and money.

      • Mr. B

        “The Larkin Administration Building was built at 680 Seneca Street, where
        they even have placemarkers on the sidewalk, and a tiny fragment of the
        remaining structure surrounding what is currently a parking lot.
        Determining the location would not be a problem.”

        Yes, I’ve seen it — the parking lot there now serves the Larkin Center Of Commerce, which was the factories/warehouses for the Larkin Soap Company, but, unlike the Administration Building, wasn’t designed by FLW.

        The LCC currently has been remodeled into class A office space; seems a bit redundant to place an empty office building in front of another one, IMO, particularly with all the converted loft/office spaces already in the area (LCo., 500 Seneca, etc.)

        “As far as funding, a new building would be backed by the current momentum in Larkinville.”

        So far, I’ve heard “learning” and “momentum”.

        Those things don’t pay for office buildings — money does.

        And, as Randy stated, it won’t be over once the building is completed — it will need actual maintenance, actual utilities, actual security, and yes, actual parking.

        “The question we should be asking is, do the original Frank Lloyd Wright blueprints exist with which to rebuild this structure?”

        No — the question we should be asking is, once again — WHO will build this, and for what PURPOSE?

        As long as One Seneca remains empty, there is no overarching need to construct another office building in Buffalo . . .

        .

    • Tahooter

      ‘Purpose’ ? Well, if an insane asylum can be a hotel / conference center, then a recreated Larkin Admin Bldg could be anything too.

      There are Spring Green and Taliesin working, conservation / archival studios. There are numerous temporary and permanent FLW exhibits around the world. But is there “THE Wright Museum” showcasing the man, his life, his complete work and impact, etc? It could be the sole purpose if the interior space didn’t lend itself to anything/anyone else. To sweeten the viability of a museum, also include an adjacent parcel with a structure (designed by one of today’s visionaries) to include 21st C startups, labs, etc. dedicated to earth / resource preservation and innovation, construction technology, etc. You get the idea. Perhaps the State could define the project as another Innovation Hub.

      There probably is a Gundlach-like person out there willing to make / jump start a public/private project. Just saying, we shouldn’t dismiss so quickly these dream projects.

      Anyway, queenseyes doesn’t usually just throw out teasers like ‘there are more and more hints that such an accomplishment might be possible’ when he doesn’t know there is private “what if” talks happening.

      • Randy503

        One of the major issues facing a rebuilt is exactly how to do it. Any new construction will have to be up to current code. To the extent that today’s code violates Wright’s designs, architects will have a problem on their hands.

        When I toured Fallingwater this year, they emphasized that it could NOT be built today, due to current codes. It would be a very different building.

  • Vandra

    We’ll never know truly for sure what these colors were. But it does give us a better representation of what it really looked like. With only black and white photography, it’s hard to imagine what our built environment actually looked like 100 years ago. If they had torn down the Guaranty Building in 1950 we’d probably not realize how vibrant the orange terra cotta was. Plus, with coal soot pollution all over building surfaces of that era, all buildings appeared more monochromatic. Color pictures from the 50’s and 60’s often show that.

  • UrbanLove

    I am not a fan of fauxstolgia, and trying to recreate historic buildings (we simply don’t have the access to materials), except in this case.
    In.this.very.case.

  • BuffaloGals

    “Thankfully, if the decision was ever made to rebuild, the forlorn site where the building once stood is only a parking lot. Let’s hope that it stays that way, so that the window of opportunity will never close.”

    I’d rather the parking lot was developed into something useful, than hope that it stays a parking lot in perpetuity so that we can pretend this ever going to be rebuilt. What are the “more and more hints” you’re referring to that imply this might happen?

  • Doug Wallis

    We most certainly can know the exact colors of the Larkin Administration Building. When demolished, it was used to infill the Ohio Basin which is now Father Conway Park. Restore the Ohio Basin and your likely to find some very interesting elements of the Larkin Administration Building.
    Yes, I agree to rebuilt it along with the old Federal Reserve Building aka Buffalo Savings Bank and the Erie Savings Bank. Those are key buildings that once branded our city. I’m all infavor of high quality knew but too much of our golden age is gone and we need both. We cannot march into the future without bringing with us what makes us unique and distinctive from the past.