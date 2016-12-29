Each year, families from all over the region flock to downtown Buffalo to experience the fun and the festivities of First Night Buffalo. The event takes place at The Convention Center, at the heart of the city. That’s where families and friends gather together for a drug and alcohol free evening, to celebrate the New Year. Activities in 2017 include:

• Jeff Musial: The Animal Guy– A blend of entertainment and education, featuring a variety of special creatures!

• Toddler Zone –Brought to you by Catholic Health– Ages 6 and under can play giant games and drive through the town of tiny houses!

• Dueling Pianos– Brought to you by VSP Graphic Group– Enjoy thesedualing pianos with equal parts concert, comedy and cabaret – an unforgettable night of music and laughs!

• Reza Live –Brought to you by Lamar Advertising of Buffalo, NY– The nation’s top touring illusionist is intriguing, engaging and captivating. He will blow you away!

• Hybrid Fitness Buffalo- American Ninja Warrior Training–Brought to you by Independent Health – Bring your “A” game and put your ninja skills to the test!

• Grand Finale – Featuring a special performance by Reza Live, followed by a countdown and balloon drop!

The following sponsors all contribute, to ensure that the event goes off without a hitch:

• The Buffalo News

• Channel 7 WKBW TV

• Family Choice of New York LLC

• Beacon Health Strategies LLC

• Gelia

• Unyts – Donate Life

• Wegmans

• Rich Products

Tickets are $10 in advance, available at all area Wegmans stores. Tickets will be $12 at the door the night of the event. Visit www.firstnightbuffalo.com for more information and for the schedule of events.

Hosted by Independent Health Foundation.

First Night Buffalo 2017

Saturday, December 31, 2017 – Before The Ball Drop

5 PM – 10 PM

Buffalo Niagara Convention Center | 153 Franklin Street | Buffalo, New York 14202