Soup season is upon us. It’s the time of year that Buffalo restaurants present their best soups in order to entice us to come back for more, and more. Everyone has their favorite restaurants that serve up their favorite soups. They also have their top chefs that whip up prize winning creations.

Each of our 5 restaurants, along with Gypsy Parlor will be making 2 delicious soups each to represent their brands. You be the judge and vote for the best, most creative and heartiest soups.

On Saturday, January 21, Expo Market will be featuring some of the best soup makers around, who will be whipping up their most coveted concoctions. Each one of the Expo restaurants will be preparing their “most creative and heartiest soups.”

Expo Market’s Inaugural Souped Up Challenge

Saturday, January 21, 2017 at 3 PM – 6 PM

Pay $12 for 12 soups

Expo Market | 617 Main Street | Buffalo, New York 14203

GBGB bar will be open providing yummy beer specials

